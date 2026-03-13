Jeep Is Really Putting a ‘Jean Blue’ Interior in the Wrangler and Gladiator

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I’ve been asking Jeep to bring back Levi’s denim interiors for who knows how long, and I know I’m not alone. The brand loves to draw on nostalgia as it is. It may never happen—I understand that—but Jeep just came a lot closer than I honestly expected it to with the new Wrangler and Gladiator Rockslide models. The texture isn’t quite the same, but both of the 4x4s have blue cloth seats and matching material on the dash with some stellar stitchwork.

Honestly, this interior might be more livable for the masses who aren’t used to the scratchiness of a Canadian tuxedo. The color is reminiscent of a fairly dark wash, kind of like my favorite pair of church jeans. It’s even called Jean Blue, while the gauge surround is Indigo Blue.

Jeep only published one interior photo, so I did some tight-cropping to showcase it a little more. Jeep

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf gave a brief nod to the interior in his press release quote that’s pretty standard otherwise. “… [B]lue continues to stand out as a color that reflects our heritage, individuality, and the strong emotional connection our community has with their off-road vehicles.”

Justify it however you need to, sir. Please keep on makin’ ’em.

Jeep

The Rockslide models are built on Jeep’s Sahara and Rubicon trims, so they get standard features like heated mirrors, automatic LED headlights, and Gorilla Glass windshields. They also have a handful of other upgrades worth mentioning: Anvil exterior paint ties the whole look together with Blue Agave side stripes and a classic “4 Wheel Drive” graphic. Meanwhile, the hardtop is color-matched, as is the grille surround.

The best news is you don’t have to pay much extra for a Wrangler or Gladiator Rockslide. They only cost $695 more than a comparably equipped model with a body-color hardtop. And if you’re in the market for a Gladiator Mojave, you can get the desert-themed pickup with the Rockslide treatment as well.

If I bought one, I’d find someone to stitch on a little red Levi’s tag ASAP.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com