28 Heartwarming Photos of Jay Leno Just Joyriding in His Many, Many Cars

Are you tired of rich guys buying up all the cool cars, only to stash them away as investments? Join the club. OK, there isn’t actually a club (to my knowledge), but just know you aren’t alone. Jay Leno feels the same, which is why he actually drives his cars—and not just for YouTube.

It’s pretty well known that Leno keeps the vehicles in his expansive garage tagged, insured, and road-ready in case he ever feels like taking the Festiva Shogun out for milk, or maybe his 1918 Pierce Arrow for a trip to the post office. You can find clips of him casually driving million-dollar cars in the lamest LA traffic scenarios, but when you’re behind the wheel of a 95-year-old Bentley, what’s a little bit of congestion? In fact, it’s so common that there’s a deep well of paparazzi photos available on wire services showing Leno out for a spin in whatever machine he’s feeling that day.

These aren’t promo shots of Jay Leno’s Garage being filmed or anything; they’re just random spots, and that’s what makes them fun to see. Anyway, enjoy!

1910 Model O-O White Steam Car

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1989 Ford Festiva Shogun

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1912 Stanley Special Roadster Tribute

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

1918 Model 66 Pierce Arrow

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1957 Cadillac Coupe de Ville

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1929 Bentley Speed Six

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

1920 Cunningham

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray

MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

2012 Fiat 500

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler

Michael Boardman via Getty Images

1954 Jaguar XK120

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images

1931 Duesenberg Model J Chassis

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

1971 Citroen DS

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images Bauer-Griffin

1963 Chrysler Turbine Car

Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images

1906 Advance Steam Traction Engine

Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images

2002 Chevy Corvette Z06 Tiger Shark

Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images

1925 Ford Model T

Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images Michael Tran

1935 Delahaye 135 S

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

1941 American La France Fire Truck