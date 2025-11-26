28 Heartwarming Photos of Jay Leno Just Joyriding in His Many, Many Cars

It’s pretty well known that Leno keeps the vehicles in his expansive garage tagged, insured, and road-ready in case he ever feels like taking the Festiva Shogun out for milk, or maybe his 1918 Pierce Arrow for a trip to the post office. You can find clips of him casually driving million-dollar cars in the lamest LA traffic scenarios, but when you’re behind the wheel of a 95-year-old Bentley, what’s a little bit of congestion? In fact, it’s so common that there’s a deep well of paparazzi photos available on wire services showing Leno out for a spin in whatever machine he’s feeling that day.
These aren’t promo shots of Jay Leno’s Garage being filmed or anything; they’re just random spots, and that’s what makes them fun to see. Anyway, enjoy!