This NFL Player Treats His Social Media Like a Free Car Maintenance Clinic

Pro athletes are people just like you and me. I learned that firsthand when I talked to Andrew Chafin, a big-league pitcher who bought a beater Pontiac Firebird to street park in front of Wrigley Field a few years back. That guy’s a hoot, and he’s one of several top-tier sports ballers who love a well-used machine. New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is another, and he even treats his social accounts like a free car maintenance clinic so anybody can learn the basics.

“MACKanics” is just one of the segments that Hollins runs regularly on social media (check “MackHacks” for tips on how to cut flowers, wrap cords, and whatever else you can think of). He seems to use his own vehicles for most of the videos, too—peep that off-white GMT800 Cadillac Escalade. What good would it do to grease the door hinges, restore the headlights, or recharge the AC on a new Range Rover? Exactly.

Hollins is pretty thorough in terms of what topics he covers. He gets that real people need to know how to check their tire pressure. He also gets that not everybody has someone to teach them these things in person, so a quick 60-second video can help out a ton. And while someone could go to YouTube for an explainer on how to fix a cracked windshield, it probably won’t show up on their feed as they scroll past whatever else on Instagram or TikTok.

The eight-year NFL vet is having a big season with the Patriots right now, which makes this story even cooler. Dude doesn’t let success derail him from offering some genuinely useful tips. Folks love to see it—even all the Bills fans who wish he was back in Buffalo.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com