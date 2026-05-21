Jeep Is Building a Wrangler Scrambler SRT With Removable Roof, Backward-Facing Rear Seats and Probably a V8

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Jeep heard you: You want the Easter Jeep Safari concepts, and it’s going to do you one better by combining all of its most-requested concept features into a single, one-size-fits all special edition. Hope you all were serious about Jeep taking your money.

On Thursday, during the Stellantis turnaround presentation head of the American brands, Tim Kuniskis, showed us who’s holding the keys to the kingdom. Spoiler: it’s him. And he’s about to give everyone a Jeep Wrangler Scrambler SRT. I saw it. No photos allowed.

Here’s what I can tell you.

The Scrambler is a two-door Gladiator-based pickup truck. There are four seats and the doors will be slightly longer to enable easier access to those rear seats. There’s also a side step so you can just hop on in to those rear seats.

I say hop on in, because like the K5 Chevrolet Blazer, the hardtop is going to be removable on the rear end. The front hard top panels? They are “freedom panels” from the Wrangler and they pop off with a few twists of some latches. Even wilder is the fact that the second row of seats will be able to be (somehow, it’s unclear at the exact moment) turned around. So those seated in the rear can be facing backwards with the roof off, jump seat style.

Jeep® Wrangler ANVIL 715 Concept, 2026 Easter Jeep Safari, Moab Stellantis

The front end has a shark nose design and the top edge of the hood cants foward. The headlights are squarish. The front end was somewhat of a mashup between the Convoy concept from the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari (the lead image of this story) and the Wrangler Anvil 715 Concept from this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, right down to the mail-slot intake on the hood.

The front will have an independent suspension. I was told by Thomas Sacoman, senior vice president of product planning, that the rear will mirror that setup, but Kuniskis later walked that back, saying Jeep is “trying” to get IRS in there. So what will be underneath the Scrambler when it hits production is unclear at this point. The car I saw today was a 3D-printed buck. If Stellantis pulls off this grandiose plan, the Srambler would be here by 2030.

Clearly based on the Gladiator, the Scrambler will be an SRT product. For now, it’s unclear what’s under the hood, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 392 cubic-inch 6.4-liter Hemi V8, as Kuniskis confirmed the Gladiator is getting the Wrangler’s 392.

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