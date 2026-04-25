Stellar V8 Scrambler Restomod Might Be the Only Old Jeep Worth $260K

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There’s no shortage of Jeep restomods, but if you want something more basic than a Wagoneer, Cherokee, or the related pickup versions, turnkey builds are hard to come by. Vigilante 4×4 is a case in point. The Texas shop stuffed a Hellcat V8 into a 1988 Grand Wagoneer and a Viper V10 into a 1979 Cherokee. It’s just now exploring the more humble side of classic Jeeps, although there’s nothing humble about the price of its new restomod.

That new restomod is a Jeep Scrambler, the CJ-based pickup sold from 1981 to 1986. It retained the open-top configuration of the CJ-7 it was based on, but the wheelbase was stretched by 10 inches, to 103.5 inches. It was intended as an alternative to Japanese compact trucks that were becoming prominent at the time, but a higher price (in part due to standard four-wheel drive) and limited practicality held it back. Less than 28,000 were made, but the Scrambler did inspire today’s Wrangler-based Gladiator (even if that name originated with a larger J-Truck).

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There isn’t much of a bed to speak of, but that extended wheelbase does enhance stability and ride quality, Vigilante notes. Further upgrading the driving experience is a new chassis custom made for Vigilante by the Roadster Shop. It incorporates four-link suspension, revised steering geometry, and Dana 44 and Dana 60 axles front and rear, respectively. Those axles turn 285/70/17 BFGoodrich T/A KO3 all-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch wheels.

Power comes from the same 6.4-liter Hemi V8 used in various SRT models, rated at the same 485 horsepower as those late-model Mopars. A Tremec TR4050 5-speed manual transmission is standard, but an automatic option is also available. Whatever gearbox you choose, it’s bolted to an Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case, while stopping is handled by Baer 6-piston calipers and 14-inch cross-drilled and slotted rotors.

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As expected of a restomod, the interior features upgraded materials (in this case chosen for their ability to weather exposure to the elements) and modern conveniences like Bluetooth, up-to-date audio and climate control systems, additional sound deadening, and an electronic parking brake. Black, camel, and blue interior themes are available, along with half or full hardtops in place of the standard soft top. More importantly, Vigilante offers period-appropriate graphics packages.

“The Vigilante Scrambler is for the individual who finds the Bronco too common and the FJ too spartan,” Vigilante founder Daniel van Doveren said in a statement, calling out two other popular restomod candidates. The Scrambler won’t be any cheaper than other restomods, as prices start at $260,000. That’s a lot for an old Jeep but not unusual in this corner of car culture. And Vigilante claims it can complete a Scrambler build in nine months, rather than the two to four years it’s taken in the past.

Got a tip about a neat restomod? Send us a line at tips@thedrive.com