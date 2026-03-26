Get up to 42% Off Mothers Car Care Products: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Mothers is a great car-care brand for those of us who take pride in our rides. While not as elite (or as expensive) as professional-detailer stuff, it’s definitely high-tier among consumer cleaning products and reasonably priced accordingly. But Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the prime time to get a screaming deal and outfit your garage for the big springtime car-cleaning sesh you should be planning now that snow’s melting.

Mothers shines (heh) particularly well with older-car restoration products. Its Back-to-Black trim restorer is consistently a category leader (often ranked highly for restoring faded plastic, while its chrome polishes are often considered the industry gold standard.

Here are some of my favorite deals on offer right now.

37% Off: Complete Clay-Bar Kit or $14.99 See It

Shop even more car care deals on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale if you don’t see what you need.