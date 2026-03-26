Get up to 42% Off Mothers Car Care Products: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Mothers is a great car-care brand for those of us who take pride in our rides. While not as elite (or as expensive) as professional-detailer stuff, it’s definitely high-tier among consumer cleaning products and reasonably priced accordingly. But Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the prime time to get a screaming deal and outfit your garage for the big springtime car-cleaning sesh you should be planning now that snow’s melting.
Mothers shines (heh) particularly well with older-car restoration products. Its Back-to-Black trim restorer is consistently a category leader (often ranked highly for restoring faded plastic, while its chrome polishes are often considered the industry gold standard.
Here are some of my favorite deals on offer right now.
37% Off: Complete Clay-Bar Kit or $14.99See It
More Mothers Car Cleaning Deals
42% off: Mothers Back-to-Black Trim & Plastic Restorer (on sale for $8.62)
39% off: Mothers California Gold Brazilian Carnauba Cleaner Wax (on sale for $8.53)
33% off: Mothers California Gold Ceramic Paint Correction (on sale for $12.09)
29% off: Mothers Caranuba Wash and Wax (on sale for $12.78)
27% off: Mothers California Gold Instant Detailer (on sale for $7.94)
19% off: Mothers California Gold Ceramic Spray Wax (on sale for $14.60)
18% off: Mothers All-Chrome Clean, Polish, Protect (on sale for $5.89)
15% off: Mothers Chrome Polish (on sale for $6.52)
15% off: Mothers VLR Vinyl-Leather-Rubber Care (on sale for $8.82)
15% off: Mothers R3 Racing Rubber Remover (on sale for $10.19)
15% off: Mothers California Gold Super-Hydro Spray Wax (on sale for $11.89)
15% off: Mothers Speed Tire Shine (on sale for $10.19)
15% off: Mothers Speed Clay 2.0 (on sale for $14.54)
15% off: Mothers California Gold Ceramic Spray & Rinse (on sale for $15.29)
15% off: Mothers California Gold Ceramic Wash & Wax (on sale for $15.29)
15% off: Mothers CMX Ceramic Spray Coating (on sale for $13.10)
Shop even more car care deals on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale if you don’t see what you need.