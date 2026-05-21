Ram Is Bringing Back the Dakota and a New Compact Truck Both Under $40,000

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The return of the Dakota nameplate isn’t the only addition coming to Ram showrooms.

On Thursday, during its investor day, Stellantis laid out its turnaround plan that includes Ram launching the midsize Dakota. That resurrected nameplate will arrive in showrooms along with a compact pickup named Rampage and the Ramcharger full-size SUV. Oh, and a full line of performance street trucks.

The Rampage was revealed globally in 2025 with a four-cylinder engine under the hood and full-size 1500 design. Now it will come to the U.S. market by 2030 as one of the nine vehicles that will cost less than $40,000 in Stellantis showrooms.

The Dakota nameplate’s return on a midsize truck has long been confirmed. The truck was shown to dealers and elicited a reaction of, “Toyota better be careful—we’re going to start competing with them when it comes to the Tacoma. That says a lot.” Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis told The Drive in February that the Dakota needs to be a “real truck” and cost less than $40,000. Stellantis also said the Dakota will be the “most powerful” midsize truck on the market.

Ram also reconfirmed a full-size three-row SUV and confirmed what Kuniskis told The Drive in February was a “pretty obvious guess” that it will be called Ramcharger.

All three of these new Rams will arrive by 2030, according to Stellantis; where the Rampage sold in America will be built is unclear.

Kuniskis said the entire lineup will encompass performance street trucks. That kicked off on Wednesday with the return of the Rumble Bee lineup of four trucks including a Hellcat-powered truck.

Stellantis swears the extended-range electric Ram Rev, which was originally the Ramcharger before the electric Rev was killed and never launched, is still coming. When is unclear, but all of this happens by 2030 in a bid for sales volume growth.

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