It Sure Sounds Like the Ram Rumble Bee Is Coming Back With a Supercharged V8

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The reports of a street truck returning to the Ram lineup were true, and things are about to get loud and proud at the house that the Father of Hellcats, Tim Kuniskis, runs.

On Saturday, Ram teased what is very clearly the return of the Rumble Bee nameplate with videos on Facebook, Instagram., and YouTube. But this time, the iconic badge will be slapped on what sounds like a supercharged street truck.

Watch the teaser embedded below for yourself. Featuring UFC fighter Dana White, the teaser bleeds Americana while waxing on about loud, proud, and the way America, or at least a portrayal of it. But we can clearly hear the sound of an ear-bleedingly-loud V8 engine, that odds are 10:1 is supercharged, and see a black and yellow paint scheme with a flying bee on the side rear three-quarter panels.

RAM TRUCKS | IN LOUD WE TRUST | FT. DANA WHITE

In 2025 Ram announced a 650-horsepower street truck in partnership with Fox Factory and Mopar Direct Connection. In January, Kuniskis told The Drive that the truck is a test of “market acceptance” and that the street truck had exceeded the expectations already.

We already know a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated 392 V8-powered single-cab Ram 1500 street truck is out of the question thanks to Kuniskis. But the return of SRT, the return of the TRX (now with 777 hp), and the return of the Hemi V8 (which is being hailed as a symbol of protest right down to the window sticker) is all 100% thanks to the Father of the Hellcats returning to Stellantis.

How long will any of this last? Kuniskis said “call Washington.” Despite Ram giving up on its electric truck, Kuniskis, who loves V8s, told The Drive “electrification is fantastic” and “will take over.”

Of course, while the party might not last forever and the music will stop someday, Ram seems to be all-in on pouring gas and V8s into the marketplace for now. Next up? A the Rumble Bee. Will it be based on the TRX but lowered with sticky rubber. Guessing we’ll know soon enough. We see you, Ram.

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