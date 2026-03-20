You Can Take Your Stellantis EV to a Tesla Supercharger Now

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If you’re one of the handful of Americans who sprung for a new Stellantis EV over the past year and a half or so, you probably haven’t been encouraged by recent headlines. In fact, if you’re a fan of electrification at all, there hasn’t been much good news coming from the Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram corner.

Let’s recap: Ram EV? Dead. Base Charger Daytona R/T? Dead. Range-topping Charger Daytona Banshee? Dead. Basically any EV that hasn’t already been launched, regardless of what brand it was to be launched under? Probably dead—and at great cost. Oh, and just for good measure, its plug-in hybrids are dead too. But hey, if you already bought one of those (probably now-discontinued) EVs that did manage to sneak into circulation, there’s one little nugget of good news: You can take it to a Tesla Supercharger now, provided you’re willing to spring for the necessary equipment.

“Starting today, Stellantis BEV customers can access Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers using a Free2move Charge North American Charging System (NACS)-CCS1 DC adapter, available for purchase at Stellantis low-emission vehicle (LEV) certified dealerships and at Mopar.com, the company’s announcement said. “Customers can also access a Tesla “Magic Dock” Supercharger, which features a built-in adapter. Only Stellantis-approved NACS adapters can be used with a Tesla Supercharger.”

Here’s the full list of eligible vehicles and applicable model years:

Dodge Charger Daytona (2024-2026)

Jeep Wagoneer S (2024-2025)

Jeep Recon (2026)

Ram ProMaster EV (2024-2026)

FIAT 500e (2024-2026)

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore (2024-2026)

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore (2024-2026)

Maserati Grecale Folgore (2025-2026)

This will no doubt be a convenience upgrade for those who have taken the plunge. Here’s hoping they don’t have to stare at a Cybertruck the whole time they top off—it may not be worthwhile.

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