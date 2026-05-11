More Than 12,000 Ram HD Trucks Recalled Because They Can Go Too Fast for Their Tires

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You’ve probably heard the saying that all publicity is good publicity. I’m not sure how true that is, but I believe it applies here. Ram is recalling more than 12,000 trucks because they’re simply too fast. That is to say, their top speed limiters were incorrectly set, allowing them to exceed their tires’ max speed rating.

The explanation makes it seem a little less cool, but nevertheless. Ram reckons some 12,736 2500 HD pickups built between June 21, 2022, and April 14, 2026, feature the defect. They all wear R-rated tires from the factory, which corresponds with a 106-mile-per-hour limit. Normally, Ram limits its HD trucks to 105 mph to stay under that, though it’s unclear just how much higher the speed limit is set on these recalled models.

The fix is super simple. Owners will just have to visit their dealer for a Powertrain Control Module software update.

Importantly, Ram is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this issue. It’s a good thing that more 16-year-olds can’t afford a new Cummins-powered rig; otherwise, there’s a good chance they’d be putting that tire rating to the test right now. You can’t legally drive triple-digit speeds on a U.S. road anyhow, so as long as drivers mind their road manners, no one should have to find out what happens when you hit 107 mph or more.

It’s actually unclear if the recall affects Ram HDs with the Cummins diesel, Hemi gas V8, or both. Owners are better off checking for themselves by entering their VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. Either way, Ram will notify dealers of the recall on or about May 14, with owners receiving some form of notice around June 4.

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