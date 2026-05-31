Score This Super-Rare Mazdaspeed AZ-1 for Less Than a New Miata

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The entire decade of the 1990s is now at least 25 years in the past, giving U.S. enthusiasts unprecedented access to JDM machinery from performance cars to quintessentially Japanese kei cars. This recent import is a bit of both.

On consignment at New Hampshire-based Northeast Auto Imports, this Mazdaspeed Autozam AZ-1 is part of the sub genre of kei sports cars. But it’s rarer than other such imports one might consider, such as a Suzuki Cappuccino or Honda Beat, or even a standard Autozam AZ-1. Because like other Mazda models, the Mazdaspeed version has a little something extra.

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The AZ-1 is already an irresistible bundle of cuteness thanks to its mini-supercar looks. Those looks actually came from Suzuki, which got what would eventually become the AZ-1 rolling with a pair of concepts unveiled in the 1980s. Suzuki opted to build the Cappuccino instead, so the AZ-1 was transferred to Mazda, which completed development and sold the car under its Japanese-market Autozam sub-brand.

Autozam sales lasted from 1992 to 1994, with 4,500 of the adorable mid-engine kei cars sold during that time (including 531 rebadged as the Suzuki Cara). Of that total, about 150 Mazdaspeed versions were made. These had a body kit with a large hood scoop and tall rear wing, as well as coilover suspension and a limited-slip differential. These were mostly parts that were available a la carte from Mazdaspeed, which might be why relatively few buyers went for this upgrade.

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A Mazdaspeed air filter and exhaust system were also part of the package, but it’s unclear if they contributed any meaningful performance improvements. It may have that doorstop shape and gullwing doors, but the AZ-1 is still very much a kei car. In keeping with the rules for that class, its Suzuki-sourced turbocharged three-cylinder engine displaces just 657 cc and develops just 63 horsepower. You do at least get a five-speed manual transmission, and you’ll look awesome stepping out of the car through those open roof-hinged doors.

The seller is asking $26,500 for this 60,000-mile example. For context, a Mazdaspeed AZ-1 with 86,000 miles sold for $27,250 on Bring a Trailer in 2023, while a 98,000-mile example sold for just $18,100 on the site in 2024. But this lower-mileage car still costs less than a new Miata. And while the federal government likely won’t legalize kei cars anytime soon, more states are moving in that direction.