Common Sense Prevails: Texas Legalizes Kei Cars

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Kei car owners and enthusiasts just scored a major victory in Texas. Lawmakers in the Lone Star State passed a law allowing the “titling, registration, and operation of a miniature vehicle,” including a Japanese-market kei car or truck, in Texas as long as it’s at least 25 years old.

Called S.B. 1816 in legal-speak, the bill was introduced on March 3 by Texas senator Kelly Hancock and passed by lawmakers on Wednesday. It’s the final step in reversing a controversial ban on kei cars that was seemingly applied unevenly throughout the state, and it should give enthusiasts valuable peace of mind. From now on, they can buy a kei car without worrying about whether or not the Texas DMV will issue a title, and whether their title will be sooner or later revoked. The only catch is that the vehicle needs to comply with applicable federal laws.

There’s no kei-specific rule at the federal level, so the new Texas law treats kei cars like any other import. If an imported car hasn’t turned 25 years old yet, it needs to comply with the same safety and emissions regulations as an American-market car in order to be registered here (unless it’s brought in under the Show and Display exemption, which is mostly for high-end vehicles).

And, making just about any foreign-market car compliant with American norms is wildly expensive and unrealistic; Even carmakers aren’t always able to justify the expense. This law is no longer relevant the day a vehicle turns 25 years old. Get a kei truck today built before May 2000, and you’re good to go in Texas.

Honda

Interestingly, the version of the bill that’s headed to the governor’s desk isn’t nearly as detailed as the version introduced last March. The original text defined a miniature vehicle as a car, truck, van, or bus that’s powered by an engine with a displacement of less than 1.2 liters, that’s manufactured in Japan, that has a top speed of at least 50 mph, and that’s up to 60 inches wide, 140 inches long, and 80 inches tall.

The law’s definition of a “miniature vehicle” is a lot more vague. It merely describes a “miniature vehicle” as one that complies with federal law and that’s not a custom-made vehicle, a street rod, a neighborhood electric vehicle, a golf cart, or an off-highway vehicle. So while Texas is a safe haven if you’re importing a Honda Acty, you’re still out of luck if you want to bring in a Citroën Ami or put plates on your golf cart.

Although enthusiasts in Texas can breathe a sigh of relief, the fight against kei vehicles rages on across the country. It’s being fought state by state, often with the backing of a non-profit, non-governmental agency called American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) that’s hellbent on taking kei cars and trucks off the road. Colorado nearly banned kei vehicles in December 2024, but it quickly changed its mind. Massachusetts reinstated the registration of kei vehicles in September 2024, but they’re still illegal some states.

Honda

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com