Colorado Walks Back Kei Car Ban Proposal Almost Immediately

Sometimes democracy works and the people’s voices are heard. The Colorado DMV is seemingly backing down from its proposed Kei car ban just days after word of it began spreading.

“Please be advised that the DMV has decided to cancel this promulgation,” the DMV told one Coloradoan in an email response about the proposal.

The Drive asked the Colorado DMV for a statement about its ban proposal and reversal and will update this story should we get more information.

Since Colorado residents have always been able to register and own Kei cars, this means that business should continue as usual for now. That doesn’t mean the war is over, though. Colorado is just the latest in a long line of states that have attempted to ban Kei cars from public roads, and the organization behind it all—the AAMVA (American Associates of Motor Vehicle Administrators)—isn’t going anywhere. The AAMVA has been pushing for Kei car bans for years, with varying degrees of success. Beloved tiny Japanese cars are disallowed in some states, such as Maine, Georgia, and Rhode Island. Other states, such as Massachusetts and now Colorado, have skirted such bans. But you can bet the AAMVA will try again.

What’s odd is that Colorado was denying Kei car registrations before the ban was even proposed. A Reddit thread of Kei-owning Coloradoans shows that many people have been denied registration, despite no official explanation why. It’s unclear if those same owners will be able to register their cars now, in light of the DMV’s ban rejection. One Suzuki Carry owner told The Drive that their registration was initially denied, but they’re going to try again on December 30 to see if they have better luck.

The AAMVA claims that Kei cars are unsafe for public roads because they’re smaller and lighter than almost any passenger car you’ll find in America and fail to meet domestic safety standards. But the same can be said for countless other classic cars that are eligible for road use. Why the AAMVA is so hellbent on banning Kei cars over all other classics is a mystery. But the Colorado DMV’s ban rejection is a little win, however temporary it may be, that we should all celebrate.

