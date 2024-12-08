Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad’s Abandoned Car Collection Found With Ferrari F50, SL65 Black Series

This morning, the government of Syria collapsed after rebel fighters captured the capital city of Damascus. The country’s longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad managed to flee after 24 years in charge, whereabouts unknown, and was granted political asylum in Russia. And among the many things he left behind is his extensive car collection, which was discovered and filmed for the first time today when fighters broke into his abandoned presidential palace.

Videos posted to social media and extensively reuploaded show a group of men exploring a large warehouse containing dozens of vehicles, from classics to supercars to an extremely rare six-wheel camper. Highlights include a Lamborghini Diablo, a Mercedez-Benz SLS AMG and SL65 Black Series, a Ferrari F50, an Audi R8, loads of Toyota FJ Cruisers and Land Cruisers, and a new Land Rover Defender.

Then there are two Middle East dictator-specials: a Lamborghini LM002 SUV, and a Mercedes 600 Grosser limo. Finally, the weirdest sight: a Revcon Trailblazer, an obscure six-wheel RV from the 1990s built on an OBS Ford F-350. Honestly, it’s a pretty mid collection for a despot—no factory one-offs or acres of Rolls-Royces. On the other hand, they all look to be in driving condition, which is a lot more than we can say about other authoritarian collections like the Sultan of Brunei’s epic garage.

In retrospect, although the video is a fun watch for car enthusiasts, it also serves as a glaring reminder of how Assad lived in luxury while his regime presided over a horrific 13-year civil war. During his 24-year authoritarian reign, while al-Assad was gathering prized possessions with one hand, the other was ruthlessly ruling over citizens, making gassing children, mass murder, and starvation the norm. Sadly, as more details about his lavish lifestyle are revealed, so will more atrocities.

JUST IN 🚨



The Syrian rebels have finally found Assad’s garage with dozens of luxury vehicles pic.twitter.com/piiXSfN3aT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 8, 2024

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com