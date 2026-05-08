Like-New GMT800 Chevy Silverado Single-Cab Unearthed, and You Can Buy It

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Depending on who you ask, they might tell you the GMT800 Chevrolet and GMC are the best trucks of this century. Of course, pickup people can be a little dramatic—I say that because I am one—but at least they’re passionate. I’m sure there are plenty of folks out there who would buy a new single-cab, short-bed GMT800 if given the opportunity, and this 2000 Silverado with 4,300 miles listed on Bring a Trailer might be the closest thing to it.

The Victory Red-painted Chevy just hit the auction site today, so there’s still a week left to see how high the bids climb. It’s nicely spec’d, with a 5.3-liter Vortec and a 4L80E automatic transmission. Importantly, it’s a Z71 model, so that gets you different shocks, stabilizer bars, and skid plates, as well as a transmission cooler for when you’re really working it. Of course, I’d be surprised to see this rig work very hard in its life, considering it hasn’t driven enough to complete a standard oil change interval in the past quarter-century.

Bring a Trailer

Truly, everything about this Chevy is dreamy. BF Goodrich K02s wrapped around 16-inch five-spokes? C’mon. Pillowy grey cloth interior with the fold-down center armrest that hasn’t been torn off the hinges? You’ve got to be kidding me. Someone knew what they were doing when they ordered this or found it on the lot and parked it. Not everyone had the foresight to understand these would become collector pieces someday, but this person did.

According to the listing, the current owner is the fourth, and they’ve added just 10 miles. The fuel filter, battery, and spark plugs were all replaced in 2024, so it hasn’t been left totally alone. The fuel tank was also cleaned at the same time. Whether that’s enough to satisfy your curiosities and concerns about a truck that has sat for so long, I don’t know.

Bring a Trailer

The original window sticker is included in the sale so that you can keep it in the glovebox or frame it for your wall. This Chevy left the factory with an MSRP of $27,776, and something tells me that it’ll go for more than that this time around, so long as it meets reserve. However, when adjusted for inflation, that factory pricing translates to $55,054 in today’s money. I guess that shows just how highly optioned it is for a single-cab half-ton.

Don’t be surprised if it beats that number when the hammer drops on May 15.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com