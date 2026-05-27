1968 Chevy Truck With a Three-Story Slide-In Camper Is Your Ticket to Good Times

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Some modern RVs are so extreme, it’s almost like they were designed to go viral. Whoever can make the wildest-looking camping quarters, it seems, gets the bragging rights. Heck, I towed a Coachmen last year with a porch bigger than what’s on my house! But some of the classics are pretty nutty, too—like this 1968 Chevy truck with a tri-level Del Rey Sky Lounge Camper in the bed.

This big ol’ beast is up for auction on Bring a Trailer right now. It’s the rig’s second time across the block in the last three years, as we wrote about it back in 2024. Mostly everything about the truck-and-camper combo is the same, except that it’s been treated to a few meaningful upgrades and gone on a few more adventures.

The pickup itself is a 1968 Chevy C20 with a 396-cubic-inch V8 and a three-speed auto. Gold paint is sandwiched between two layers of a creamy white coat, and of course, there’s a fair bit of chrome going on. It’s pretty, inside and out, as the theme carries on to the interior with stellar vinyl upholstery on the seats. Importantly for those long hauls, it even has air conditioning in the cab.

Via Bring a Trailer

But as much as I love trucks, that 1966 Del Rey Sky Lounge Camper is the big ticket item. While the main level features a corner nook, a small bathroom, and a nice, period-correct kitchenette with turquoise accents, there’s also an over-cab loft and a sleeping platform. Even though it looks mighty tall when you’re walking around it, it’s fairly compact once you climb into it.

Since the last time it was sold on Bring a Trailer, the sellers have retrofitted an air conditioning system as well as a 30-amp electrical setup. It’s been modernized, then, but not in ways that force it to lose its charm. Just look at all the old-school badging on the kitchen appliances inside, not to mention that cool-as-heck intercom system.

It should be noted that this is not some garage queen that’s sat still all its life. The odometer shows roughly 97,000 miles, and the sellers have put 2,500 miles or so on it while cruising around the American Southwest. They’ve replaced parts like the power steering pump, alternator, and drive belt while also rebuilding the carburetor.

Whoever takes on the role of caretaker next should do more of the same. A beauty like this deserves to be driven, and it’s designed to be enjoyed—not in your driveway, but in a national park somewhere, or your favorite fishing spot. It likely won’t go cheap—the high bid is $27,500 at the time of publishing, with one day left on the auction—but you can bet it’ll go for a whole lot less than whatever the closest modern equivalent is.

Honestly, I’m not even sure this thing has a modern equivalent.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com