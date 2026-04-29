These Still Exist? Stock Honda Civic EK Hatch Surfaces for Sale With 90,000 Miles

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a stock EK Civic hatch during my time on the road. The Honda crowd where I’m at would throw a Skunk2 exhaust on one of those faster than you can say “fartcan.” But someone in British Columbia managed to keep theirs free from modifications, and now, the 2000 Civic DX finished in Vintage Plum is crossing the virtual auction block on Cars and Bids.

It’s worth noting that this is a no-reserve sale. At the time of publication, with less than 24 hours left until the hammer drops, the top bid is $5,000. That wouldn’t be a bad deal! We’ll have to see if crazed fanboys or fangirls pop in to drive the price up at the last minute.

Via Cars and Bids

Since it’s a Canadian car, the odometer reads roughly 145,000 kilometers. That’s equal to something like 90,000 miles. Everything about the car is incredibly humble, from the 14-inch steel wheels to the handcrank windows, and the 1.6-liter engine made 106 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque when new. Let’s hope that most of that has stuck around. Either way, what output the Civic has left travels to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

The list of known flaws is pretty minor, with the seller acknowledging chips, scratches, dings, and dents, as well as some corrosion. The latter seems mostly limited to the wheels and some underbody components beneath the engine, so the salty Vancouver air hasn’t been as harsh as it could have been. I’ve definitely seen worse where I live in the Midwestern United States.

Via Cars and Bids

Open the door, and you’re greeted with the type of simple user interface we all miss so much. The HVAC controls are on the left, closest to the driver, while the radio controls take up a tiny bit of space in the middle. Better yet, there’s no screen jutting up from the dash, and there’s even room for vents above the stereo (which features a tape deck). Score!

I won’t go on lamenting what new cars have become. Instead, I’ll end this blog by saying that I wait with bated breath to see how much this EK will go for. It’s not like there are many others out there to compare it to. Let’s hope the seller is rewarded with a fair price for taking care of their ride, while the buyer is rewarded with a solid and dependable daily that’s rarer than any Lamborghini within 100 miles—er, I mean, kilometers.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com