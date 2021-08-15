One-Mile 1983 Honda CX650 Turbo for Sale Is a Tech School Survivor

Despite the low mileage, you might be wary about purchasing an old tech school bike. It's not clear whether or not the motorcycle has been actively disassembled as a teaching tool or simply left to rot over the prevailing decades. On the outside, at least, everything looks relatively sound and intact. The seller does note, however, that the tires are flat and the brakes are seized. One photograph shows the front brakes are partially disassembled, while other cosmetic issues include worn stickers on the fuel tank and a cracked right-hand mirror.

Additionally, the bike comes with neither a key nor a title. It does have a VIN, however, so you may have an outside shot at getting it registered, depending on the whims of your local bureaucracy.

The starting bid is $5,000, with the reserve set somewhere north of there. Present listings on CycleTrader indicate a running, ridable CX650 Turbo selling for somewhere in the high four figures, so it's not cheap, but not wildly out of the question either. Given the dim, blurry photos and lack of prestige of the model, we wouldn't expect the price to soar to the moon.

It's one thing to have a single-mile bike in pristine condition, but this bike isn't quite that perfect and clean. Oftentimes, having a vehicle sit for a long time brings its own problems anyway. Nonetheless, if you've always wanted a turbo bike from the '80s, this is a chance to secure one with the bonus of an interesting backstory.

