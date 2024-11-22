Cummins Is Basically Begging Truck Owners to Update Their Emissions Software to Avoid More Fines

Persuading a pickup truck driver to visit their local dealer is already a tall task, but convincing diesel owners they should get an update to the emissions software they already hate? That’s even harder. Still, it’s a challenge the Environmental Protection Agency is forcing Cummins to take on. The result is a sweeping campaign with incentivized owner testimonials, paid ads across multiple social media platforms, free extended warranties, and yeah, even some sick goodie bags to sweeten the deal.

You might remember the massive $2 billion settlement between the EPA and Cummins last year. We covered it extensively, detailing how the federal government accused the engine manufacturer of violating the Clean Air Act. The EPA says Cummins installed illegal emissions defeat devices on roughly 630,000 Ram trucks built between the 2013 and 2019 model years, adding that the OEM also failed to disclose auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 more 2020-2023 Ram pickups. As part of the settlement, the EPA demanded that Cummins update the emissions software on 85 percent of affected trucks within three years or it’d be required to pay even more in penalties.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Obviously, Cummins doesn’t want that. It’s already paying the largest civil penalty ever issued under the Clean Air Act. That’s why it’s doing everything within its power to get owners into Ram dealers for what it’s calling Emissions Recall 67A on 2013-2018 Ram HD trucks with 6.7-liter engines. (It looks like 2019 Rams with the Cummins are already addressed under Emissions Recall VB6.)

Cummins says the software update only takes an hour and reassures owners that it involves no hardware changes whatsoever. It also put together an entire FAQ video with powertrain engineering lead Brad Sutton, who explains that engine performance should not be impacted. What’s more, Sutton says there’s little to no change in fuel economy depending on what model year your truck is. Drivers who frequently tow or haul big loads on the highway apparently shouldn’t see any decrease in miles per gallon.

What the update does change, though, is the amount of diesel exhaust fluid the truck consumes. I’m pretty sure I just heard every stock Cummins driver sigh, because the last thing they want to buy is more DEF. Cummins insists it’s not a major increase as the update changes the fluid dosing only in certain conditions. DEF usage “may be less than 1.5 percent of the fuel consumption” in empty or lightly loaded driving, while heavily loaded trucks can consume up to 2.5 percent.

Cummins

This is where the owner testimonial comes in. Cummins filmed a video of Tyler Dawson, a heavy equipment operator who uses his Ram 3500 dually (with a stick shift!) every day. He admits he was skeptical about the update, but by the end of the video, he’s pulling a 17,000-pound trailer with a load of hay up a steep hill to show it’s still stout. It addresses some actual concerns and really, I think it’s as organic as a paid witness can be.

Cummins is offering extended warranties on all related emissions components for owners who get the update. They’re given two options: 10 years/120,000 miles from the in-service date or 4 years/48,000 miles at the point of recall. That means if a DEF injector nozzle needs replacing on a million-mile truck within four years or 48,000 miles of the software update, Cummins will handle the repair at no cost. And even if an owner has paid out of pocket for a post-recall repair they feel should have been covered by the extended warranty, they can submit a claim for Cummins to assess and potentially cover the cost after the fact.

Cummins

Undoubtedly the funniest incentive to get owners into dealers is the promise of these 6.7-liter Cummins goodie bags “while supplies last.” They’re loaded up with a hat and a pen that say “6.7 Forever,” as well as stickers with cheesy phrases like “Keep Calm and Cummins On” and “Powered by 6.7L and Coffee.” Anyone who has the update performed at their dealer can return to Cummins’ site to claim the gifts, but only until they run out. That’s…really something.

Jokes aside, this is serious business for Cummins. It’s not easy to twist the arm of every prickly pickup owner who’d rather not deal with emissions equipment anyway. And honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if much of the remaining 15 percent of those affected trucks already had their diesel particulate filter and other hardware removed.

There’s a lot at stake to get these repairs done, and soon. Here’s to hoping all this is enough.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com