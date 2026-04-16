2028 Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Spied: Is That a Removable Hard Top?

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Lamborghini’s first-ever turbocharged supercar is getting ready to lose its roof. This prototype of a 2028 Lamborghini Temerario Spyder was spotted testing at the ‘ring in full camouflage, but all the dazzle in the world can’t hide the redesigned body work underneath.

The key giveaway here is, of course, the roof. This prototype’s appears flat under the vinyl, unlike the coupe’s, which has a scalloped center and raised side rails. Since ragtop prototypes are tested without camo on the roof canvas, it stands to reason that the Spyder’s removable top will be rigid, rather than fabric. Traditionally with Lamborghini, this means composite panels that can be stashed in the car’s frunk.

The redesigned roof also seems to have necessitated a new rear window design, which appears more upright here, and perhaps smaller too thanks to its reduced height, but it’s difficult to tell for certain due to the camo.

Top left: 2025 Lamborghini Temerario -Jordan Lenssen/Lamborghini; top right/bottom: 2028 Lamborghini Temerario prototype – SB-Medien

It’s difficult to tell from the angle of these photos, but given that both the roof and rear window were redesigned, we’re betting the engine cover is new too. Underneath it sits the same turbocharged, 10,000-RPM, 907-horsepower V8 found in the coupe. And hey, no matter how the top is removed on this monster, you’ll be in a better position to hear that engine sing.

SB-Medien

Our spies tell us that the 2028 Lamborghini Temerario Spyder will debut some time in 2027. Stay tuned.

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