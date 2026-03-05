Spy Shots: Can a Facelifted Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio Turn Sinking Maserati Sales?

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

It’s no secret that things have been a bit tumultuous at Maserati as of late. In fact, “as of late” may be underselling things a bit. But no matter what the Italian automaker’s corporate overlords may have in store for it, there are still cars to sell, and Maserati is hard at work cranking out updates to its Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio two-doors as we speak.

The current Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio date back just a few years, which makes them spring chickens by Maserati’s historical standards. That makes it all the more heartening that we’re already seeing updated vehicles being tested in the wild. This pair of prototypes were caught undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden, by the looks of it.

According to our spy photographer, these are indeed a Maserati Gran Cabrio Folgore and Gran Turismo Trofeo as their respective exterior treatments imply. Both have fairly limited camouflage, suggesting that we’ll see only minor changes to both with this update cycle.

SB-Medien

The Gran Turismo Trofeo appears to be sporting a new bumper with larger, more squared-off air intakes. We see the same on the Gran Cabrio, but this Folgore also has a disguised rear splitter. It doesn’t appear to incorporate any distinctive aero elements, so we’re guessing there are only minor adjustments to come there.

Our spies tell us we can expect the refreshed Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio to arrive some time in 2027.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!