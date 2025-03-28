Giugiaro’s Son Designed His Own Maserati Wedge Car After the Iconic 1971 Boomerang Concept

In 1971, Giorgetto Giugiaro brought what would become one of the most iconic concept cars ever made to the Turin Motor Show: the Maserati Boomerang. Its doorstop shape and greenhouse windows make it one of the most memorable designs in automotive history. Just a week ago, his son Fabrizio Giugiaro—who co-founded GFG Style with his father—unveiled his own interpretation at the Pastejé Automotive Invitational car show in Mexico. It’s called the Peralta S and, much like his father’s original, it’s also based on a Maserati supercar.

Fabrizio’s Peralta S is a one-off, coachbuilt car commissioned by a single private collector and based on the Maserati MC20 supercar. OK, so Fabrizio’s design isn’t quite as pretty as his father’s original, but he also had less to work with. Giorgetto had a blank slate to start, while Fabrizio had to modify an MC20, which isn’t easy considering how much of its body is integrated into its carbon fiber chassis.

The top photos show the original 1971 Boomerang concept, while those on the bottom are Farbizio’s Peralta S. Maserati / GFG Style

With that in mind, the younger Giugiaro arguably had the tougher job, especially since he ditched Maserati’s two gullwing doors for a single, massive rooftop door that’s hinged just ahead of the windshield. Built into that single door are two little glass panels that open gullwing-style for added drama when the door is open and some refreshing cabin cooling when it’s closed.

The entire body is made from handcrafted aluminum and is polished to a mirror finish, which adds a new dimension to the original Boomerang’s stainless steel look. The LED headlight strips are a bit too Cybertruck for my tastes, but at least its vented dish wheels are direct callbacks to the Boomerang with big ’70s vibes.

GFG Style

Very little has changed inside. It has some new air vents on the dashboard and a few extra buttons on the steering wheel, which I think are a bit goofy-looking. But it’s still an MC20 for the most part. It’s a fine cabin; just perhaps not as interesting looking as its body.

It’s mechanically identical to the MC20 under the skin, too. That means it has the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 making 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. All of that goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s unclear if this Peralta S is road-legal in Mexico, but it’s going into the owner’s private collection, so it’s doubtful that Fabrizio’s creation will ever see public roads anyway.

Road-legal or not, it’s very cool that Fabrizio got the chance to create his own version of one of his father’s most famous designs. It’s a faithful reimagination of the Boomerang while also adding some unique touches that make it its own. The Giugiaro name is in good hands.

