Stellantis Is Launching 9 New Vehicles Under $40,000

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Stellantis is going big because it doesn’t want to go home. That’s at a global level, but America isn’t being left in the cold.

On Thursday, Stellantis said it will expand market coverage in the U.S. by 50% by 2030 thanks to 11 new vehicles delivering 35% more volume. Specifically, nine of those new products will cost less than $40,000 while two will cost les than $30,000.

Details are slim, but it’s all part of the automaker’s over $41 billion investment into the region in the next five years.

This is all part of Stellantis global turnaround plan dubbed FaSTLAne 2030.

Dodge CEO Matt McLear has told The Drive multiple times he see “opportunity” in a basic sub-$30,000 sports car. Whether that will come to fruition as part of this product offensive is unclear. But right now Dodge dealers are basically living off Durango sales.

In April, McLear posed the question to The Drive, “do you need a radio?” The question was rhetorical, but framed in a quest for a back-to-basics entry-level car. Is that what it takes to sell a sub-$30,000 car in 2026? We are going to find out soon.

On Wednesday, Ram announced the return of the Rumble Bee with a four-truck offensive including a range-topping Hellcat-powered SRT-branded model.

What exactly will happen to Chrysler’s lineup, which Stellantis has now deemed a region brand, is unclear. The brand currently lives with just the Pacifica.

Dodge is also now considered a regional brand with Jeep and Ram living alongside the Peugeot and Fiat as the company’s four global brands.

Got a tip about future product? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com