Ford Bronco Sales Are Nipping at the Jeep Wrangler’s Heels. Could This Finally Be the Year?

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The automotive sales rivalries of our childhoods no longer exist. Nobody is biting their nails to see if the Ford Mustang beats the Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger because, well, two of those cars are dead. You can obsess over RAV4 and CR-V sales if you’re desperate, or you can tune into the one sales volume battle that’s actually ripe for drama: Ford Bronco vs. Jeep Wrangler.

Ford and Jeep’s first-quarter sales reports tell part of the story. Whereas 31,197 Broncos found new homes during Q1, 44,461 Wranglers were moved through the end of March—a difference of 13,264 units. That was an impressive 17% jump for Wrangler versus 2025, while the Bronco actually fell by 4.3% compared to the same period.

April is where the tide began turning for Bronco. Ford claims it far outsold the Wrangler last month, and with 17,073 Broncos moved over the 31-day period, the model is now up 2.7% year-to-date. The Dearborn manufacturer’s most recent data shows a total of 48,270 Broncos sold through April 2026. For its part, Jeep’s parent company Stellantis does not report monthly sales, and it appears as if Ford totaled new Wrangler registrations from April to reach its conclusion.

Jeep Stellantis

Ford had its best year ever with the Bronco in 2025. The convertible 4×4 beat its previous benchmark with months left to go, ending at 146,007 units. Even though it didn’t beat the Wrangler in total sales, Ford was happy with the more than 30% leap year-over-year, and a spokesperson told us at the time, “Bronco at retail continues to be the best seller in its segment.”

Where Jeep has a major leg-up is in fleet sales. You won’t find many base model Broncos on rental lots, but you’re almost guaranteed to see a handful of white Wrangler Sports. Some might write that off as a technicality, but they’re still legit sales that factor into Jeep’s totals, and they’ve helped keep the Wrangler on top since Ford dropped the sixth-generation Bronco in 2021. (For what it’s worth, Jeep moved more than 167,000 Wranglers in 2025, leading the Blue Oval by 21,000 units, give or take.)

Who knows where this fight will end up after December? Some new variables at play, like skyrocketing fuel prices, could shake things up. But as warmer weather approaches, you can bet more people will feel the urge to buy an open-top four-wheeler. Marketing one of those is pretty easy when you see people living it up every time you visit the local trail—or the shopping center.

Correction on 05/04/2026, 2:45 pm ET: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the Ford Bronco had outsold the Jeep Wrangler to date in 2026. It has been corrected based on quarterly numbers. The Drive regrets the error.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

