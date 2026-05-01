Sedans Are Back as Honda Accord Sales Soar 42% and the Camry Isn’t Far Behind

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Don’t look now but Honda is reporting a surge in sedan sales, as nearly all of its SUVs have gone in the wrong direction. Accord deliveries were up 42% last month against April 2025, while the Civic ticked up a respectable 6% over that same period. And it doesn’t appear to be a fluke.

All year, the Accord has been building strength. In February, it was up 23%; in March, 13%. Now, if you factor in April, when Honda says it moved 16,071 examples of the sedan—4,794 units more than April ’25—Accord deliveries are 27% better year-to-date. That’s a very encouraging sign for a segment that we only ever seem to get bad news about. Sales of the Accord Hybrid in particular also improved by 27%.

As for the Civic, the increase is more modest; so far, 2026 performance is exactly one-tenth of one percent better than over the first four months of 2025. But you’ll take that if you’re Honda, especially as none of the brand’s utility vehicles, save for one, recorded a better April.

The outlier was the always-dependable CR-V, which notched a 3% bump. Elsewhere, it’s all negative. Excusing the Prologue, which was down 18.4% and probably isn’t long for this world anyway, the Ridgeline fell 15.7%, and the Odyssey by 23%.

Could this portend a passenger car resurgence in America? Well, across the way, the Toyota Camry also jumped by 18% this past April compared to last year, and we already know that many would-be Prius buyers are driving off the lot in Camrys these days. The conservative read is that this will all come crashing down should gas prices ever return to Earth, but only time will tell how lasting this trend proves to be.

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