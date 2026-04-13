Kimi Antonelli’s F1 Topps Trading Card Sells for Staggering $201,901

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Kimi Antonelli is doing big things. He has won two of the three Formula 1 races so far this year, and his newfound popularity is making all things Antonelli skyrocket in value. Over the weekend, a Topps trading card of the young Italian sold for over $200,000 at Goldin Auctions.

Precisely, the 1-of-1 Topps Dynasty F1 Racing card brought in $201,901. Besides Antonelli’s photo and signature, it includes an actual cutout taken from a race-worn driving glove. The patch mimics an IWC timepiece, which has long been a longtime sponsor of the team and its drivers.

JUST SOLD: This Kimi Antonelli 1-of-1 race-worn patch autograph fetched $201,910 at auction last night, making it the most expensive Antonelli card ever.



It's also the 7th-most expensive F1 card of all time 🤯



(via @GoldinCo) pic.twitter.com/EN7dbEbrdu — Topps (@Topps) April 12, 2026

The trading card set a new record for Antonelli memorabilia, though that’s kind of a nothing-burger. He’s so young and his career is just starting out, so it’s safe to assume that his stock will continue to rise—drastically so, if he continues to win races and later on, championships.

This is now the seventh-most expensive F1 card to sell at auction; not bad street-cred for the rookie. Bragging rights for the most expensive card of all times belongs to Lewis Hamilton, as a 2020 Topps Chrome Lewis Hamilton SuperFractor Autograph sold for a million dollars in 2024.

If you’ve got some spare cash and want to buy a piece of memorabilia that’ll likely rise and value (and you will thoroughly enjoy owning, of course), then perhaps make sure it says “Kimi Antonelli” on it. And no, this is in no way shape or form investing advice.

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