For Sale: Diesel 1952 GMC Pickup That’s Both Turbocharged and Supercharged

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Engine-swap specialist Diesel Pump UK is selling off some of its project cars, including a 1952 GMC pickup the shop has been working on for seven years, trying to get the most out of the Mercedes-Benz OM606 diesel that’s beloved by tuners. Known as the “Notorious GMC,” it can be yours for 60,000 British pounds, or about $81,500 at current exchange rates.

The OM606 3.0-liter inline-six is such a common choice for swaps that it’s been called the 2JZ of diesels. And like that gasoline Toyota inline-six, it responds well to modifications. After trying out a few different setups, Diesel Pump UK owner Luke Dale went with a turbocharger and supercharger, giving this truck 600 horsepower while still returning up to 30 mpg, Dale claims. Plus, it can do wheelies (when the bed is loaded down with junk, at least).

Diesel Pump UK via YouTube

Each method of forced induction has its own intercooler, with the supercharger handling low-rpm needs and the turbo coming in as engine speeds increase. A passive valve switches between them, while Diesel Pump UK’s own billet injector pump handles fuel.

Ensuring the diesel’s power is used for wheelies and not producing small metal shards are a 4L80 four-speed automatic transmission modified by Gearstar and a Currie 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential. The engine itself is a gorgeous combination of billet and chrome, which is important because its relative size to the engine bay makes it impossible to hide unsightly workmanship.

OLD Diesel Truck does a wheelie!!! OM606 600BHP Supercharged + Turbo

The rest of the truck is equally snazzy. The sheet metal is adorned with retro-style hand-painted graphics while keeping some of the original patina. The interior is updated in the best restomod fashion. The original bench seat has added bolstering on the sides, the dashboard houses modern digital gauges, and sound-deadening material on the firewall helps keep noise down. Dale wanted to keep the suspension stock, but changed to five-lug hubs to accommodate both the new rear axle and Wildwood disc brakes.

Overall, it’s a pretty impressive build that will probably still cost less than many restomods, even with shipping factored in. And if you need more seats, Diesel Pump UK is also selling a backhoe-engined Land Rover Defender.