This 44-Mile Dodge Viper ACR-Extreme Just Set an Auction Record at $532,999

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I’ve almost grown immune to collector car sticker shock. Hang around sales guys long enough, and you’ll learn that something is only worth what another person will pay. Some folks are simply more willing to fork over wads of cash than others. Case in point: This 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR-Extreme with 44 miles that just sold for $532,999.

That was enough to nab my attention. So, I reached out to Chad Cunningham, CEO of duPont Registry Live, which hosted the auction. He sees the hammer drop on lots of high-end autos, and I asked if he’d ever seen a Viper come close to that before.

“We have had some great results on Gen 5 Vipers on duPont Registry Live, but this is the best so far,” Cunningham told me. “It’s a digital auction record for a Viper, so it’s an amazing result for an amazing car.”

You won’t find any new cars with an 8.4-liter V10. duPont Registry Live

It’s the little details that make this black-on-yellow track weapon so special. For starters, it’s one-of-one with this paint color, and it’s also believed to be the only 2017 model with the single center stripe. The Extreme Aero Package is a big plus as well, and while you don’t see the large front splitter and rear diffusers installed, that’s because Dodge shipped them unattached. They were included in the sale, and as Cunningham told me, the Viper is “billed, paid, and about to ship out.”

“This one just had it all,” Cunningham continued. “Consignment from a local client, and it was a one-of-one build with low miles and no mods. It set a new market for future A+ Viper examples like this.”

A look at the car’s window sticker shows a factory MSRP of $154,085. Whether or not that’s what the original owner paid for it is another question. Either way, you can bet this investment paid off well for them.

If you’re curious, this clears the most expensive fifth-gen Viper sold on Bring a Trailer by $130,999. It’s almost hard to believe that another Viper could ever top this, but of course, stranger things have happened. People seem to miss the stick-shift, V10 brute more and more with each passing year. I’m just not sure that a better example still exists.

duPont Registry Live

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com