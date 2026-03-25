The Perfect DJI Drone Starter Setup Is Just $269 During the Amazon Spring Sale

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A DJI Mini is a great way to get started making drone videos, and right now you can get a complete kit (bird, case, controller, and enough batteries for over an hour of flight time) for $269—31% off list, and the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. DJI is also discounting a bunch of other items and accessories. We’ve got the whole rundown for you right here.

My friend and counterpart Stan Horaczek over at Popular Science turned me on to this epic list of DJI gear deals. As he reported, DJI has discounts on drones, action cameras, and wireless microphones during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Mini 4K Fly More Combo drone is $309 (31 percent off), and the Osmo 360 action camera is $357 (35 percent off). Most of the Mini and Neo lineup is discounted, plus a few mics and gimbals.

DJI Mini 4K Combo: $269 (was $389) See It

The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is $309.00, down 31 percent from $449.00. It’s DJI’s sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries included—no FAA registration required, and you get extended flight time right out of the box. If you’ve been waiting to get into drones, this is a strong entry point at its lowest price yet. But if you really want to be cheap, you can grab the smaller combo (the $269 one) we linked above. That still gets you an hour of flight time

The DJI Osmo 360 is $357.47, down 35 percent from $549.99. It’s DJI’s 360-degree action camera — shoots immersive video that you can reframe after the fact. If you’ve been looking at Insta360 alternatives, this is DJI’s answer at its lowest price yet.

DJI Drone Deals

Action Cameras

Mics and Gimbals