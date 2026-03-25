The Perfect DJI Drone Starter Setup Is Just $269 During the Amazon Spring Sale

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A DJI Mini is a great way to get started making drone videos, and right now you can get a complete kit (bird, case, controller, and enough batteries for over an hour of flight time) for $269—31% off list, and the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time. DJI is also discounting a bunch of other items and accessories. We’ve got the whole rundown for you right here.
My friend and counterpart Stan Horaczek over at Popular Science turned me on to this epic list of DJI gear deals. As he reported, DJI has discounts on drones, action cameras, and wireless microphones during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Mini 4K Fly More Combo drone is $309 (31 percent off), and the Osmo 360 action camera is $357 (35 percent off). Most of the Mini and Neo lineup is discounted, plus a few mics and gimbals.
DJI Mini 4K Combo: $269 (was $389)See It
The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is $309.00, down 31 percent from $449.00. It’s DJI’s sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries included—no FAA registration required, and you get extended flight time right out of the box. If you’ve been waiting to get into drones, this is a strong entry point at its lowest price yet. But if you really want to be cheap, you can grab the smaller combo (the $269 one) we linked above. That still gets you an hour of flight time
DJI Osmo 360: $357.47 (was $550)See It
The DJI Osmo 360 is $357.47, down 35 percent from $549.99. It’s DJI’s 360-degree action camera — shoots immersive video that you can reframe after the fact. If you’ve been looking at Insta360 alternatives, this is DJI’s answer at its lowest price yet.
DJI Drone Deals
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $309.00 (was $449.00)—31% off. Sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries.
- DJI Mini 4K Camera Combo $269.00 (was $389.00)—31% off. Smaller combo package with the same drone.
- DJI Mini 4K $209.00 (was $299.00)—30% off. Drone only, no extra accessories.
- DJI Mini 3 $299.00 (was $419.00)—29% off. Previous-gen Mini with vertical shooting mode.
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo $259.00 (was $349.00)—26% off. Palm-sized drone with AI tracking and gesture control.
- DJI Neo $149.00 (was $199.00)—25% off. Drone only, ultra-compact.
- DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo $399.00 (was $529.00)—25% off. Premium Neo bundle with motion controller.
- DJI Neo Three-Battery Set $219.00 (was $289.00)—24% off. Three batteries for extended Neo flight sessions.
- DJI Flip Fly More Combo $329.00 (was $389.00)—15% off. Foldable drone with front-facing camera.
- DJI Avata 2 $526.00 (was $619.00)—15% off. FPV drone for immersive first-person flying.
Action Cameras
- DJI Osmo 360 $357.47 (was $549.99)—35% off. 360-degree action camera with post-capture reframing.
- DJI Osmo Action 4 $199.00 (was $289.00)—31% off. Waterproof action camera with dual touchscreens.
- DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro $288.00 (was $339.00)—15% off. Latest model with improved low-light performance.
Mics and Gimbals
- DJI Mic 2 (2-Transmitter Kit) $189.00 (was $269.00) —30% off. Wireless mic system with two transmitters and a charging case.
- DJI Mic Mini (2-Transmitter Kit) $58.99 (was $79.00)—25% off. Compact wireless mic for phones and cameras.
- DJI Mic 3 (2-Transmitter Kit) $249.00 (was $329.00)—24% off. Latest wireless mic with improved range and noise cancellation.
- DJI RS 4 Mini $309.00 (was $369.00)—16% off. Lightweight 3-axis gimbal for mirrorless cameras.