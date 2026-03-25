The Best Automotive and Car-Adjacent Deals at the 2026 Amazon Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Here are the very best deals and discounts on automotive and car-adjacent items that are part of the 2026 Amazon Spring Sale.
Prices and deals are always subject to change, but here’s what we’re seeing so far. We’ll update this post as the sale goes on. Check back again this week!
- Etenwolf portable tire inflator—off-roaders love these for quick and consistent air-ups (35% off)
- TOPDON ONE—professional-tier bidirectional OBD scanner (16% off)
- Bissell Little Green—portable upholstery cleaner (25% off)
- Orion brake caliper compressor—these are a little easier than using a C-clamp, grab one while they’re cheap (30% off)
- Jiavarry measuring caliper—these are super useful for any sort of DIY tinkering (27% off)
- ANCEL AD310—low-end super-basic OBD scanner (40% off)
- Craftsman 189-Piece Tool Kit—nice little leave-in-car kit (21% off)
- Craftsman V20 4.0 amp-hour power tool battery—if you run Craftsman tools, you’ll want more of these (59% off)
- Craftsman portable tire inflator—perfect to pair with that deeply discounted battery (20% off)
- Leatherman Charge—EDC multitool with titanium handles (30% off)
- DeWalt T-STAK Rolling Tool Box—versatile and robust tool tote (45% off)
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo—everything you need to fly for over 90 minutes (31% off)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Corso—funky chronograph watch (50% off)