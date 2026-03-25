Get 30% off Leatherman EDC Tools and Never Leave Home Without the Perfect Multitool

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Everybody needs a compact everyday-carry multitool they can count on. Having something to make quick twists, turns, breaks, and adjustments on the fly comes through in the clutch and makes you look like a hero when somebody needs help. Leatherman is the single best-established brand in the EDC multitool business, and right now you can get up to 30% off some of its best tools during Amazon’s Spring Sale—including the cool titanium Charge.

30% Off: Leatherman Charge Plus TTI 19-in-1 See It

Shop more Leatherman deals on the brand’s Amazon store page.