Spend Your Tax Return on a Backhoe-Engined Land Rover Defender

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What might be the ultimate Land Rover engine swap is for sale. A couple of years ago, Diesel Pump UK installed an industrial diesel in a Defender, preserving the Land Rover’s rugged character while increasing reliability. The build took five years, but the shop is now willing to part with it—and is willing to ship outside the U.K. If you’ve got a tax refund on the way, it might be worth considering.

Diesel Pump UK normally specializes in Mercedes-Benz OM606 swaps, unleashing the potential of the 3.0-liter inline-six that’s been called the 2JZ of diesels. But for this Defender build, the shop went with an engine from a JCB backhoe. If you’re not familiar with JCB, it’s a prolific manufacturer of agricultural and industrial equipment that, like Land Rover, is quintessentially British.

Diesel Pump UK via YouTub

The goal of the build wasn’t to generate maximum horsepower, Diesel Pump UK owner Luke Dale said in a YouTube video released around the time of the build’s completion, although the swap did increase power appreciably. Instead, the main goals were increased reliability and keeping the Defender British through and through.

The transplant candidate was a 1988 Land Rover Defender 110 200 TDi. Dale wanted something similar in character to the stock 2.5-liter turbodiesel inline-four, but with a service life of 10,000 hours. The new old stock JCB TCAE-108 chosen for the build is a 4.4-liter inline-four that not only meets that reliability requirement, but produces 145 horsepower (at 2,200 rpm) and 413 pound-feet of torque (at 1,500 rpm), compared to 108 hp and 188 lb-ft for the stock engine.

British LAND ROVER Defender with JCB 4.4 Industrial Agri Engine Conversion Dieselpumpuk

Fitting the larger JCB engine into the Defender’s engine bay required a bit more work than the typical LS swap. The backhoe engine was wider than the stock one, which was addressed by trimming a bit of sheetmetal. It was also too tall to fit under the hood, but that problem was solved by relocating the bump stops and installing a custom billet oil sump that allows the JCB engine to sit low enough to clear the hood, which itself is a custom-fabricated piece that leaves more clearance.

The backhoe diesel is coupled to a stouter-than-stock R380 5-speed manual transmission and heavy-duty clutch. It also sports a custom charge-air cooler and stainless steel exhaust, rebuilt axles, a two-inch suspension lift, and some new sheetmetal to replace sections that were rusted out. It’s a vintage Land Rover that isn’t too fragile to use for real work. You could even register it under a business and write it off on your taxes next year…

Got a tip about a neat engine swap? Send us a line at tips@thedrive.com