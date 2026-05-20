New Extreme Land Rover Defender Spotted Absolutely Flying on the Nurburgring

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

I have a pretty great job, writing about cars for a living. But I’m afraid the driver of this Land Rover Defender prototype has more fun. These spy photos show him absolutely hucking the big beast around the Nurburgring, skrrting all four Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires like nobody’s business. I can only wonder what purpose this serves, but one way or another, I’m not mad.

The camouflaged test mule appears to be even more extreme than the Defender Octa. We awarded that rig as the best SUV of 2026, so needless to say, there’s reason to be excited about whatever this is. And I have a hunch it’s related to Land Rover’s Defender Dakar D7X-R racer.

In full rally-raid spec, the Dakar D7X-R utilizes the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 as the Octa. It’s actually detuned in the race car, from 626 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, but Land Rover would very likely give that power back to a production car since it wouldn’t have to adhere to FIA regs. Manufacturers love to take motorsport specials and unleash them for uber-rich clients, and it seems like that’s what we have with this spied tester.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

Where the race car really shines is in its chassis and suspension upgrades. Bilstein developed a single-coilover front setup with parallel twin dampers at the rear, which pair nicely with Land Rover’s “flight mode,” which is programmed for big jumps. The D7X-R’s track width is also 70 inches—nearly 2.5 inches wider than the Octa’s. Our disguised prototype appears to share all this with the Dakar machine, and while this vehicle wears Goodyears instead of the racer’s BF Goodriches, they appear to be identical in size at 35 inches.

I suspect this will be a customer version of the D7X-R that’s sold in extremely limited numbers. Who knows if it’ll make its way to the States, or if Land Rover will just focus on Middle Eastern customers who have plenty of sand (and money) to play with. Big margins on a super truck like this would certainly help offset the cost of the brand’s Dakar efforts. Heck, Land Rover flew my friend and colleague Jerry Perez to Saudi Arabia, and for what? To see the camels and the pretty sunsets? Nah, to show off its 4x4s tackling the terrain and give wealthy folk a serious case of FOMO.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com