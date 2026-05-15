Spied: The Land Rover Defender 110 Is Getting Second-Row Captain’s Chairs

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Land Rover enthusiasts it’s time to perk up and pay attention. The Defender 110 is going under the knife for some revisions.

The 2028 Land Rover Defender has been spotted on public roads in Europe sporting mild camouflage on its front and rear ends. But inside the larger change will take place with second-row captain’s chairs clearly visible despite being covered in cloth camouflage.

Second-row captain’s chairs have been available in the longer three-row Defender 130, but not in the shorter five-passenger 110 model. While we can’t see the actual thrones themselves due to the cloth camouflage, it wouldn’t be a leap to imagine the seats themselves are the same units found in the three-row 130 model.

It’s unclear if these second-row captain’s chairs will be an option or standard, though it’s hard to imagine a second-row bench seat won’t still be an optoin to ensure the 110 model is a five seater in some trims.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Other mild updates to the exterior of the 110 will include a revised rear bumper and rear spoiler, updated front grille, and tweaked front bumper.

A debut for the facelifted 2028 Land Rover Defender is expected for later this year, but the updated model itself likely won’t arrive in the U.S. until sometime next year.

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