Spied: The Land Rover Defender 110 Is Getting Second-Row Captain’s Chairs

A slight nip and tuck will bring what is likely a much requested feature to the Land Rover Defender 110 in about a year.

By Joel Feder

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2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

Land Rover enthusiasts it’s time to perk up and pay attention. The Defender 110 is going under the knife for some revisions.

The 2028 Land Rover Defender has been spotted on public roads in Europe sporting mild camouflage on its front and rear ends. But inside the larger change will take place with second-row captain’s chairs clearly visible despite being covered in cloth camouflage.

2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots

Second-row captain’s chairs have been available in the longer three-row Defender 130, but not in the shorter five-passenger 110 model. While we can’t see the actual thrones themselves due to the cloth camouflage, it wouldn’t be a leap to imagine the seats themselves are the same units found in the three-row 130 model.

It’s unclear if these second-row captain’s chairs will be an option or standard, though it’s hard to imagine a second-row bench seat won’t still be an optoin to ensure the 110 model is a five seater in some trims.

2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
2028 Land Rover Defender spy shots
Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Other mild updates to the exterior of the 110 will include a revised rear bumper and rear spoiler, updated front grille, and tweaked front bumper.

A debut for the facelifted 2028 Land Rover Defender is expected for later this year, but the updated model itself likely won’t arrive in the U.S. until sometime next year.

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Joel Feder

Director of Content and Product