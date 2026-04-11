Ford CEO Jim Farley’s 1972 DeTomaso Pantera Is for Sale

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Ford CEO Jim Farley is the rare automotive executive that is also a true car enthusiast, so it makes sense that his personal collection includes a 1972 DeTomaso Pantera, the Ford-powered Italian supercar sold through the Blue Oval’s U.S. dealerships. Now that car can be yours.

A Wisconsin seller listed the Pantera on Farley’s behalf at the same place the Ford CEO bought it—Bring a Trailer (BaT). It’s the latest chapter in a story that’s convoluted even by collector car standards. This Pantera—chassis THPNMD04013—even has a connection to Ford that predates Farley’s ownership by decades. It was delivered new to the Aeronutronic division of Ford Aerospace (yes, Ford used to make more than just cars), where it was used as a company pool vehicle. Talk about corporate perks.

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The Pantera filled the niche once occupied by the Shelby Cobra, combining a Ford V8 (in this case a 351-cubic-inch Windsor) with a lightweight chassis from across the pond. The Pantera’s steel monocoque was designed Giampaolo Dallara in between a stint at Lamborghini and the ramping up of its eponymous race-car-building firm. The styling echoed other Italian supercars of the time, but was actually credited to American Tom Tjaarda.

After two years in the corporate motor pool, the Pantera was sold to a private owner in July 1974. It then spent 18 years at the now-defunct car museum operated by Yankee Candle in South Deerfield, Massachusetts. It was first listed on BaT in October 2018, and repainted into its factory yellow hue that same year. It was then crashed by a potential auction bidder, who spun it during a test drive. The passenger’s side door and quarter panel were damaged, but repaired.

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Farley bought the car in a June 2024 BaT auction and subsequently sent the overbored engine and ZF 5-speed manual transaxle for servicing. Modifications under Farley’s ownership include an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, refinishing of 15-inch Campagnolo magnesium wheels in bronze, and a new Ferrero steering wheel, and audio system inside. The car now shows about 34,000 miles, and is being offered with a clean Michigan title in Farley’s name.

Farley paid $121,000 for the Pantera in that 2024 auction, and at press time it had already matched that amount with six days to go in the auction. Even without the Farley connection, this Pantera has a lot going for it. As an earlier model, it has cleaner styling than later examples, which accumulated tacked-on bodywork, Lamborghini Countach-style. Crash aside, it appears well-maintained and judiciously modified. And it’s got a cool story to tell.

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