2026 Toyota Crown Review: A Fancy Camry Alternative That Nobody Needs

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I’ve always been curious about the high-riding Toyota Crown. Nothing else looks like it, for better or worse, and it has the potential to be more than a drab daily. Personally, I like the idea of a lifted sedan. But does it feel any different in reality?

The Crown couldn’t exist at any time but now. I don’t see why it would need to, either. That’s not to say it’s a bad car, but it really is like any other four-door Toyota, only with stilted suspension to satisfy folks who think they need a crossover. Compromise is the main concern, then.

After spending a week in one, I’m convinced that the Crown is altogether fine if you don’t want a Camry for one reason or another. The fuel economy is still exceptional, AWD is standard, it’s more luxurious, and it’s plenty spacious for two, three, and even four people. It just depends on whether or not you like the look.

Caleb Jacobs

The Basics

Toyota unveiled the Crown back in 2022, marking the nameplate’s return after 50 years away. We didn’t really know what to think of it then, and I’m still not sure we do now. It’s part sedan, part crossover, with the familiarity of the former and height of the latter.

I’m of the mind that every Crown needs mud flaps and a cargo rack to look good. I understand not everyone feels that way, though. Without any exciting exterior modifications, the ‘Yota feels like an amorphous blob rather than a gravel-capable runaround. The rear three-quarter view is especially strange, as there’s a lot of empty air underneath, yet the back half is neither sharp nor entirely round. It also has a bit of a raccoon-like mask.

Caleb Jacobs

In any case, the interior is really nice. My friend Chris Tsui once called the Toyota Crown the world’s greatest luxury car, and while that’s an admittedly inflammatory label, I see what he means—but only on the basis that intuitiveness equals luxury. I agree with him that every function you want to control with a button or knob is appropriately designated, and everything that needs to be backlit is.

The Crown is available with two powertrains: a 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder, like my tester, or a turbocharged 2.4-liter hybrid. No matter which one you get, it’s battery-assisted with an electronically continuous variable transmission. Even with the base engine option, the car I drove made 236 hp and was rated at 41 mpg combined by the EPA. Not too shabby.

Driving the 2026 Toyota Crown

Now, I can tell you almost nothing noteworthy about what the Crown is like to drive. Does that mean I’m a bad reviewer? Possibly. But it could also be a sign that the Crown just does what it’s supposed to, like most Toyotas.

Aside from some people asking what the heck it was, there was nothing remarkable about my time with the Crown. It happily got me from home to church and back a handful of times without using much fuel at all. I imagine it would have been more exciting with the turbo engine, but then again, no one is buying these for the thrill; they’re buying them for the convenience, practicality, and economy.

If I had to comment on the Crown’s driving dynamics, I’d say it’s compliant without being squishy, and capable without being terribly confidence-inspiring. You never feel like you’re going to roll over while driving normally, despite the increased ride height. At the same time, you’re never prompted to test it because this isn’t that car. It’s a family car that never physically advanced past the tadpole stage.

It’s luxurious in the sense that pain points are few, and there’s certainly value in that. The Toyota Crown is exceptionally livable. It just doesn’t send you reeling with its refinement or performance.

Caleb Jacobs

I had plenty of room in the driver’s seat at 6’5″, which is a plus in anything smaller than an SUV. In fact, the Crown was noticeably more comfortable than the Corolla Cross I tested around the same time, thanks to far better ergonomics. Even with my wide seating stance, I never felt scrunched, and that’s saying something considering the size of the car and the size of me.

What I will say is that I appreciate the sleek integration of the 12.3-inch infotainment screen and identically sized digital gauge cluster. Neither seems tacked on, nor do they weakly try to convey a sense of luxury beyond the Crown’s price point. We see automakers, especially European ones, trying to augment the premium feel of their cabins with mega touchscreen displays, and it just doesn’t work. Thankfully, that isn’t the case with Toyota’s darling here.

If all you’re after is a competent daily driver that can hurdle roadkill a little better than the next one, then hey, the Crown is not a bad choice.

Highs and Lows

I’d certainly consider the Crown’s interior a high point. It’s thoughtfully designed, right down to the wireless charger, which hides your phone so you aren’t tempted to check it. (Of course, if you need to be aware of texts or calls, it has wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto for that.) It’s just a generally nice place to be, even if the 11-speaker JBL sound system is nothing to rave about.

The massive driving range on a tank of fuel is great, too.

Caleb Jacobs

I’m still not big on the look. Again, if you threw some chunky tires with fat sidewalls, my opinion would change drastically. But as a stock vehicle, it seems stuck between two stages of metamorphosis, and that’s a problem.

2026 Toyota Crown Features, Options, and Competition

The Crown comes in four trims: XLE, Limited, Nightshade, and Platinum. All offer standard all-wheel drive and hybrid assist, as well as heated and ventilated front seats. Since my tester was a Nightshade model, it had 21-inch wheels and eight-way, power-adjustable chairs. It had very few options, like carpet mats ($319), a side puddle lamp ($165), wheel locks ($165), a key glove ($105), and 50-state-compliant emissions equipment ($20).

Toyota suggests comparing the Crown to the Genesis G70 and Acura TLX, while some outlets pit it against luxury midsize models like the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. To me, the first batch of rivals feels much more fitting given the price bracket; the Crown starts at $42,635 and goes up to $56,185 in Platinum trim. I’m not sure anyone is cross-shopping this with an $80,000 Bimmer.

Fuel Economy

fueleconomy.gov

Neither the Genesis nor the Acura comes close to the Crown in terms of fuel economy. It’s helped tremendously by the hybrid powertrain, which enables 42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, 41 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the all-wheel drive TLX A-Spec can only hit 21 mpg city / 29 mpg highway / 24 mpg combined—and that car is now dead anyway. Worse yet is the Genesis, whose turbocharged 2.5-liter engine is rated at 20 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.

Value and Verdict

If you consider the Toyota Crown luxury-car adjacent, competing with models from premium brands like Genesis and Acura, then I’d argue it’s absolutely a good value. The buy-in is pretty affordable, it gets great mileage compared to others in the segment, and it’s comfy if not incredibly opulent. “Luxury” is not the first word I’d use to describe it, but it’s probably top 10.

Caleb Jacobs

Toyota found a way to sell a lifted sedan without compromising much, and that’s worth a nod all on its own. You could probably buy an all-wheel-drive Camry and be just as happy from a functional perspective, but maybe you want to be different. The Crown is nothing if not that; successfully standing out in a crowded parking lot—and that says something in the year 2026. Just don’t expect it to wow you behind the wheel.

Toyota provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Toyota Crown Nightshade Specs

Base Price (As Tested) $42,635 ($50,734) Powertrain 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid | continuously variable automatic | on-demand all-wheel drive Horsepower 236 Seating Capacity 5 Ground Clearance 5.8 inches Curb Weight 3,980 pounds Cargo Volume 15.2 cubic feet 0-60 mph 7.6 seconds EPA Fuel Economy 42 mpg city | 41 highway | 41 combined Score 6/10