Fab Shop Recreates Excellent GM Truck Wheels From the 2000s, and They’re For Sale

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If you have a General Motors HD truck from the early 2000s, it’s just not complete without a set of PYO wheels. Their stubby, slotted spokes were as much a part of the ’00s aesthetic as tribal-armband tattoos. If you can’t find a factory set, an Illinois fabrication shop is making replicas.

Wehrli Custom Fabrication will sell a set of forged aluminum PYO-style wheels sized 17×8.5 inches. That’s one inch taller and two inches wider than the factory dimensions, with +18 offset and 5.5-inch backspacing, and a choice of polished, powder-coated, or epoxy primer finishes. They normally cost $3,196 a set, but at the time of publication they were on sale for $2,876.

Wehrli Custom Fabrication

The bigger size is more in line with modern tires; Wehrli says these wheels can accommodate 33s or 35s without ballooning. Available bolt patterns include 8×6.5 for GMT800 and early GMT900 HD trucks, as well as 6×5.5 for half-ton models.

The GMT800 and GMT900 platforms are modern classics. The GMT800 platform was used for GM’s full-size and heavy duty pickups and SUVs from model years 1999 to 2006 (although the GMT800-based Hummer H2 remained on sale for a few more years after that), while the GMT900 platform took over for 2007 and continued until the 2013 model year.

Wehrli Custom Fabrication

Trucks built off both platforms featured clean looks that made a perfect canvas for the show-truck scene, which was booming at the time. And they were a bit simpler than successor models, which started to see the creep of modern infotainment tech. These platforms also underpinned the Chevrolet Avalanche and Cadillac Escalade EXT, which introduced the midgate that’s now making a comeback in GM’s current electric trucks.

PYO wheels are just as famous as the trucks they left the factory with. It’s great to see them back, and in forged aluminum with modern dimensions, they’re even better than before.