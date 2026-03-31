BMW, Senna, and More: The Drive x Blipshift Discontinued Merch Drop Is in Phase 2

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The Drive is collaborating with Blipshift to resurrect small batches of the brand’s greatest hits from its deep catalog of discontinued car merch. We sniffed out the best t-shirt, hoodie, and poster designs you can’t get anymore and are briefly bringing them back to life in Blipshift’s store. I’m confident you’re going to like this selection—these are five really fun designs that you don’t have to be a complete car nerd to appreciate. But really, we’re doing this for you guys—if there are old Blipshift illustrations you wish could come back, let us know!

The Drive x Blipshift Merch Drop 2:

3/30–4/12 Only

All these designs are available on tees and hoodies, including women’s, youth variants, and as posters.

The iconic lid of Ayrton Senna, rendered in a neat 8-bit pixel style. Anyone can tell you’re into racing if you wear this, and the real ones will recognize the colorway.

Before I ever powered up a PlayStation, let alone a real car, I had something like this to play with on the floor. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

A simple concept gorgeously executed: It’s an E46 BMW in, like, a model kit’s plastic. As an E46 owner myself, I pretty much have to buy one of these. But I also like how there’s no actual BMW branding on it.

Hakuna Miata.

It’s like the Ferrari horse, but, you know, a moose! Mostly evokes Volvos and Saabs.

Once again: If there’s an old Blipshift design you’d like to see revived, drop the name or a description of what it was in an email to us at feedback@thedrive.com. Be on the lookout for polls we might post, too, to narrow down options.

There is also the potential for some fresh designs and maybe even a reader design contest—stay tuned.

Each merch drop will consist of five designs that will be on sale in our store for two weeks, so this one will run from Monday, 3/30, to Sunday, 4/12. And remember, each batch of designs is only coming back for a limited time. So if you see something you like, grab it before it’s gone!

The only downside we need to be upfront about is that while you have to get your order in quickly, these won’t be at your doorstep in two days like an Amazon order. Blipshift has to get the full tally of how many of each design to print before stamping them out. So there is a little bit of delayed gratification on your end—patience is appreciated.

Check out everything you can get these designs on at Blipshift’s store!