Our Favorite Out-of-Production Car Shirts Are Back for Just 2 Weeks

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We’re collaborating with Blipshift, one of the most creative car-merch vendors on the internet, to revive some of its greatest-hits car-themed t-shirt and poster designs that have been long discontinued. Now’s your chance to grab a good one you missed or replace one you’ve worn holes through. These drops will only be live for two weeks, so cop one while you can!

The Drive x Blipshift Merch Drop 1: 3/16–3/29 Only

All these designs are available on tees and hoodies, including women’s youth variants, and as posters.

Some of you might remember that The Drive has worked with Blipshift in the past (since the Matt Farah, Chris Harris, and Mike Spinelli on YouTube era). Well, we found their phone number again and have brought back our official store within Blipshift’s cinematic universe.

The way Blipshift works is: Anybody can submit designs (the best ones tend to hit a sweet spot between “inside joke” and “still cute without context”), then the company picks prime submissions and prints them on shirts and posters for limited runs. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. At least, until a limited-time collaboration like this comes along and brings back the best of the best!

We’re bringing back fan-favorite, out-of-production designs that would otherwise be unavailable. We’re doing this for the community. We’re doing it because it’s fun. And maybe partially because we need to replace some of our staff’s favorite shirts that are now covered in oil stains.

This first drop we’re sharing was selected by the staff here, and we’ve got some more choice selections coming down the pike, but we’re also taking requests! If there’s an old Blipshift design you’d like to see revived, drop the name or a description of what it was in an email to us at feedback@thedrive.com. Be on the lookout for polls we might post, too, to narrow down options.

There is also the potential for some fresh designs and maybe even a reader design contest—stay tuned.

Each merch drop will consist of five designs that will be on sale in our store for two weeks, so this one will run from Monday, 3/16 to Sunday, 3/29 . To keep the momentum up, we’re going to start by chaining the drops together, so another will launch as soon as this one ends. Look for batches coming out every Monday for the next few weeks, but remember, each batch of designs is only coming back for a limited time. So if you see something you like, grab it before it’s gone!

The only downside we need to be upfront about is, while you have to get your order in quickly, these won’t be at your doorstep in two days like an Amazon order. Blipshift has to get the full tally of how many of each design to print before stamping them out. So there is a little bit of delayed gratification on your end—patience is appreciated.

Once again: All designs will be available in tee, hoodie, and poster options (plus women’s and youth variants). Support a small, car-related creative business and get yourself a cool piece of wearable art today! And don’t forget to share your requests with us from Blipshift’s back catalog, too.

Send design requests to feedback@thedrive.com.