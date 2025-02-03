This Cool Water Bomber Shirt Benefits California Wildfire Victims and Firefighters

A couple of Canadair CL-415 water-bombing aircraft were among the many machines fighting LA’s city-swallowing wildfires last month. The “super scooper” amphibious plane, which drinks from lakes and carries water to flames, became a hope-stoking sight for California’s residents besieged by fire. Inspired by that, our friends at the car-themed apparel company Blipshift are running a design featuring the iconic aircraft and donating the proceeds to the California Fire Foundation.

You can order it on Blipshift’s site through February 9, 2025.

Southern California’s wildfires have dropped out of the headlines, but thousands of affected firefighters and residents are still struggling with the fallout and will be for some time. The California Fire Foundation provides support to firefighters and their families, as well as victims of fire.

Blipshift

The design itself, which you can buy on a shirt, fitted shirt, hoodie, or poster, was done up by Rivian’s Director of Exterior Design Micheal Castiglione. Looks like he used a Creative Commons photo by Maarten Visser as a starting point. And Blipshift credits well-known car critic Jonny Lieberman as the design’s inspiration.

Prices are pretty reasonable ($25 gets you a fitted tee, hoodies are only $45) and I’ll just flag that if you go the “fitted” route, the shirts are on the trim side. I normally wear a medium-sized T-shirt but in Blipshift’s fitted range, I look better in a large.

Got any classic Blipshift shirts in your closet? Share ’em with the author in the comments or at andrew.collins@thedrive.com