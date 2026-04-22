GT7 Is Getting the Renault Twingo and Some Other Cars People Probably Care About

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The Gran Turismo 7 monthly update cadence rolls on with another trio of new cars. One is a Porsche 964, another is a derivative of the most powerful production car of all time, but the crucial detail here is that the last of the group is the original Renault Twingo. And that’s a moment to be celebrated.

I’m far from the most plugged-in, online auto enthusiast or blogger, but even I know that the Twingo holds a certain charm for the masses—even people that don’t particularly love cars. That’s obviously because it’s friend-shaped, and arguably the most friend-shaped car of all time.

The first-gen Twingo went on sale in 1993, but was actually in production all the way until 2012 in Colombia. In Japan, it was one of the first Renault models to be sold at Nissan locations, following the French automaker purchasing a stake in Nissan in 1999, on the way to what would be a troubled and awkward corporate partnership.

Clockwise from left: Porsche 964 Leichtbau, Yangwang U9, and the interior of a Renault Twingo. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Twingo that’s making its way into The Real Driving Simulator is among those very early examples, with an interior upholstery that’s best described as “silly.” “Zany,” even. Twingos aren’t foreign to motorsport, either. There have been Twingo one-make racing series, and one team even sought to campaign one in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, though recent uncool behavior from the organizers has thwarted that objective.

Beyond the little Renault is the 964 911 Turbo S Leichtbau. It’s not the only 964 in the game, but is certainly the rarest, after the 911 Carrera RS. Then there’s the quad-motor Yangwang U9 electric hypercar. This one “only” has 1,286 horsepower; the U9 Track Edition cranks up the power at each corner to 744 hp for a total of 2,977 ponies, but, strangely, that’s not the one that Polyphony has chosen to bring to GT7.

The April 1.69 patch will also bring a new Muscle Car Extra Menu and Power Pack Challenges—quests for rewards that those who purchased the Power Pack DLC from late last year will be able to take on. Expect the update to drop overnight tonight.

Introducing the "Gran Turismo 7" Free Update – April 2026

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