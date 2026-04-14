Car Show Bans VQ-Powered Nissans to ‘Maintain a Safe and Enjoyable Environment’

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Stereotypes are bad, and so are showboaters in budget Japanese sports cars who can’t stop crashing into crowds. That’s the conundrum event organizers find themselves in, as V6-powered Nissan drivers keep hooning with sometimes disastrous effects. The people behind Supercar Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, have finally reached their breaking point, which is why they’re banning anything with a Nissan VQ engine from future shows.

They made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend, and pretty quickly, it made its rounds with more than 1,000 shares at the time of publication. It’s worded as politely as a blanket ban can be, but it leaves no room for interpretation. After sharing news about an updated parking map, the Supercar Saturday page said:

“We also want to share an important update regarding event safety and quality control.

“After careful discussion as a group, we have made the difficult decision to officially prohibit all VQ-platform vehicles from attending Supercar Saturday. For clarification, this includes:

“350Z, 370Z, G25, G35, G37, Q40, Q50, and Q60

“This was not an easy decision. However, due to the number of complaints and incidents that have occurred at previous shows, we believe this step is necessary to help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

The 350Z in this picture belongs to my friend Aaron Segal. He’s a good VQ owner! I promise! Aaron Segal

Now, your knee-jerk reaction might be, “What about Mustang owners?” Or Hellcat owners, or truck owners, or whatever else. Those are all fair points. The issue here seems to lie with Nissan owners in this specific area, as Supercar Saturday organizer Jamal Rahmanzai told Road & Track that they’ve been a frequent issue in Omaha specifically.

This goober in a 350Z from four years ago comes to mind:

It’s worth noting that there are other VQ-powered Nissan models not mentioned on that list. Granted, most Frontier pickups don’t sound like your neighbor’s clapped G35, but some of them certainly do. I guess all you overlanders and landscapers will have to be on your best behavior, lest your rig be added to the dreaded list.

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