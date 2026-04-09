Get Free Tools When You Buy Makita Batteries at the Home Depot

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The Home Depot is running a bunch of appealing deals on Makita tools as part of its Spring Black Friday fire sale right now. Check out the free tool and battery deals right here.

Buy Batteries, Get Tool: Check Out Choices Here See It

More Makita Deals From The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

Get a free battery with select tools.

Get a string trimmer (weed whacker), battery, and charger bundle for half price.

Get a leaf blower, battery, and charger bundle for half price.

Get a cool-looking portable Makita speaker for free when you buy another tool.

Get a hedge-and-branch trimming bundle at a huge discount.

See huge discounts on Makita mower bundles.

Get a Makita radio for free when you buy other stuff.