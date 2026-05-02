Racing and Paralympic Champion Alex Zanardi Dead at 59

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Alessandro Leone Zanardi passed away on May 1—ironically, an already somber day for racing fans worldwide—at the young age of 59. The exact cause of death was not revealed, though a statement from the Zanardi family claims that, although unexpected, it was peaceful.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” read a statement from Zanardi’s family, per the BBC. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning.”

Michael Cooper, Bob Riha Jr., Simon Bruty via Getty

Zanardi, who raced in a myriad of disciplines from endurance to rally, is best known for his dominance in American open-wheel racing, such as CART and, of course, Formula 1. Following a horrific, near-death crash at the Lausitzring on September 15, 2001, that claimed both of his legs, Zanardi shocked the world by returning to racing in the World Touring Car Championship a few years later. Even more impressively, he went on to become a Paralympic champion, winning the New York Marathon, the World Championships, and the London Paralympics in 2012. He has two gold and one silver medal to his name.

Disaster struck again in June 2020 when he was involved in a serious accident during a hand bike race in Italy. He reportedly lost control of his machine and veered into the opposite direction, leading him to crash head-on into a truck. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and had to undergo a series of surgeries, and remained in intensive care for an extended period of time. As Motorsport.com highlights, this led to various other complications that forced him to be in and out of hospitals for some time. It was never fully revealed the extent of his injuries, but they were believed to be rather extreme.

Jose Jordan, Icon Sportswire, Andrea Diodato via Getty

Zanardi lived a quiet life in Italy with his family, and I can only hope his last few years were good. He accomplished so much and was such an enormous example to humanity that it’s only fair he departed this world with a smile on his face and with his head held high.

Rest in peace, champ.

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