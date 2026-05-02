Racing and Paralympic Champion Alex Zanardi Dead at 59

An inspiration to the entire world—F1, CART, endurance, and Paralympic hero Alex Zanardi passed away suddenly on the already somber May 1 at his home in Italy.

By Jerry Perez

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Italy's Alessandro Zanardi celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's individual H4 time trial cycling final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch circuit, in Kent, southern England on September 5, 2012. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)
Leon Neal via Getty

Alessandro Leone Zanardi passed away on May 1—ironically, an already somber day for racing fans worldwide—at the young age of 59. The exact cause of death was not revealed, though a statement from the Zanardi family claims that, although unexpected, it was peaceful.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” read a statement from Zanardi’s family, per the BBC. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning.”

Alex Zanardi from Italy drives the #4 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Reynard 96i Honda HRH during the Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) 1996 PPG Indy Car World Series Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race on 14th April 1996 on the streets of the Long Beach race circuit in Long Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)
Alex Zanardi of Italy drives the #5 Winfield Williams Williams FW21 Supertec V10 during the Italian Grand Prix on 12 September 1999 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza near Monza, Italy. (Photo by Michael Cooper/Getty Images
FONTANA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26 : CART Driver Alex Zanardi at California Speedway, September 26, 1997 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
Michael Cooper, Bob Riha Jr., Simon Bruty via Getty

Zanardi, who raced in a myriad of disciplines from endurance to rally, is best known for his dominance in American open-wheel racing, such as CART and, of course, Formula 1. Following a horrific, near-death crash at the Lausitzring on September 15, 2001, that claimed both of his legs, Zanardi shocked the world by returning to racing in the World Touring Car Championship a few years later. Even more impressively, he went on to become a Paralympic champion, winning the New York Marathon, the World Championships, and the London Paralympics in 2012. He has two gold and one silver medal to his name.

Disaster struck again in June 2020 when he was involved in a serious accident during a hand bike race in Italy. He reportedly lost control of his machine and veered into the opposite direction, leading him to crash head-on into a truck. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and had to undergo a series of surgeries, and remained in intensive care for an extended period of time. As Motorsport.com highlights, this led to various other complications that forced him to be in and out of hospitals for some time. It was never fully revealed the extent of his injuries, but they were believed to be rather extreme.

DAYTONA, FL - JANUARY 26: The #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE of Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Chaz Mostert, and Alex Zanardi during the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 26, 2019 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Cheste, SPAIN: Italian F1 driver Alex Zanardi who lost his both legs in an accident 15 September 2001 during a kart championships in Germany gestures after a BMW practice session at the racetrack Ricardo Tormo in Cheste near Valencia 25 November 2006. AFP PHOTO/JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Italian driver and Olympic Champion Alex Zanardi drive his BMW M6 GT3 during 7th stage of Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Pietro, Firenze, Italia on 4 October 2019. (Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jose Jordan, Icon Sportswire, Andrea Diodato via Getty

Zanardi lived a quiet life in Italy with his family, and I can only hope his last few years were good. He accomplished so much and was such an enormous example to humanity that it’s only fair he departed this world with a smile on his face and with his head held high.

Rest in peace, champ.

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Jerry Perez

Deputy Editor

As deputy editor, Jerry draws on a decade of industry experience and a lifelong passion for motorsports to guide The Drive’s short- and long-term coverage.