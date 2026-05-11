Fast and Furious TV Show Confirmed, and Vin Diesel Is Involved

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We already know that the only three guarantees in life are death, taxes, and more Fast and Furious installations. That said, today’s announcement from NBCUniversal is news because it’s not about Fast Forever or another full-length movie; it’s about a TV show! If you thought The Family ™ would be limited to theaters, well, you’d be doggone wrong because Vin Diesel is executive producing a series that’s destined for streaming on Peacock—and that’s not all.

“Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe,” Diesel said.

What does that mean? I’m not totally sure. From the sounds of it, there will be as many as four different episodic series, which tracks with the saga’s past production volume. But Diesel could also be saying that there are four individual but intertwined episodes set in the Fast universe. Deadline believes it’ll be the former, citing sources who allege one of the series is already set up at Peacock.

“As you all know, we are very precious about these movies, but over the last decade, we’ve realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories,” Diesel said at a NBCUniversal presentation Monday morning. “And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space.”

“That’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space,” Diesel continued

All we know about the series itself is that it will be live-action. Sam Vincent will join Diesel as an executive producer, as well as Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Chris Morgan, and Jeff Kirschenbaum. I won’t claim to know who all of those people are, but as I understand, each has been involved with Fast movies in the past—either as writers or producers.

There’s a serious amount of hype surrounding Fast and Furious as the original title enjoys its 25th anniversary. It’s even getting its own screening at the Cannes Film Festival, which is pretty fancy. All this should keep the fire stoked until Fast Forever, believed to be the film series’ finale, debuts March 17, 2028.

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