When You’re Here, You’re Family: Universal Studios Is Opening a Fast and Furious Restaurant

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Fast and Furious is about to meet fast food. Universal Studios is rebranding the Hollywood and Dine restaurant at its Los Angeles theme park as “Fast & Furious Drift & Dine,” scarfing an excellent pun to sell even more overpriced burgers and specialty cocktails off the back of the franchise’s 25th anniversary and ahead of what’s expected to be its final theatrical installment.

Photos posted to Instagram by beyondthebacklot and thecalibae show that the place has already been set up, and looks like a pretty generic theme park restaurant. An alleged menu posted to Reddit does not contain a tuna sandwich (what a miss, and it shouldn’t have crust if it was offered–Ed), but it does at least have Corona and something called an “Orange Nitro Rush” made with NOS energy drink, along with a “Quarter Mile Funnel Cake.” Like any other theme park restaurant, the rest of the menu is heavy on sweet and fried things. If you’re just realizing that most of the cars featured in the first movie are old enough to qualify for vintage-vehicle registrations, it sounds like a great place to eat your feelings.

Drift and Dine will complement a Fast and Furious-themed roller coaster coming to Universal Studios this summer. “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will feature cars modeled on iconic rides from the franchise, including Dom’s Dodge Charger, Han’s VeilSide Mazda RX-7, and Brian’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R along with his A80 Toyota Supra. They’ll travel at speeds up to 72 mph and also rotate a full 360 degrees. So it’s probably best to try the roller coaster before heading to Drift & Dine.

It’s not surprising that Universal is pumping up the visibility of this franchise, as an eleventh installment dubbed Fast Forever is due to reach theaters on March 17, 2028. This will wrap up the main story that began with the first movie way back in 2001, but like Star Wars, there could be more spinoffs that take place in the same universe away from the main storyline. Vin Diesel just recently said that he’s working on a live-action Fast and Furious TV show for Peacock.

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