A Massive Hoard of 250 Classic Chevy Impalas Will Be Sold at Auction

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Maybe you’ve heard the proverb, “Good things come to those who wait.” I imagine that’s what every General Motors fan within 100 miles of Fremont, Nebraska, is thinking as a massive collection that lives there is finally headed to auction. It’s a total treasure trove if you love classic Chevys, with more than 300 cars in total—roughly 250 of which are old Impalas.

Vanderbrink Auctions is handling the sale on Saturday, Oct. 3. Online bidders are welcome to join in, which is good news for folks who don’t live anywhere close to Fremont. Of course, that would be most people. Details are relatively thin right now, but the event’s description is hard not to be excited by:

“MORE DETAILS COMING-PICTURES COMING ON THIS BIG AUCTION! OVER 250 IMPALAS! CHEVELLE, TRI-FIVE, PICKUPS, AND MORE!

“LILVE ONSITE AND ONLINE! YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS IT! T6HESE ARE JUST PRELIMINARY PICTURES!”

I mean, clearly, the person writing that was excited.

Anywho, Vanderbrink uploaded a quick video that highlights “wagons, two-doors, four-doors, 409 cars, and El Caminos.” The cars sit in various conditions and are being organized ahead of the auction. Some are purely for parts, and others appear to be runners and drivers. Whether you prefer late ’50s Bowties or others from the ’60s and ’70s, this collection seems to have it all. (I also spy a lineup of 1967-1972 C/K pickups.)

Vanderbrink Auctions

Approx 300 IMPALAS and MORE!

It’s tough to say what the sweetest pulls from this auction will be without having a look at the full inventory. Third-gen Impalas, or model years 1961 through 1964, tend to bring big money depending on the spec. Bring a Trailer’s scatter plot shows quite a few of those selling for nearly six figures in great condition, while incomplete projects still fetch $15,000 or so depending on what they need.

Properties like this can be chock-full of great buys. That doesn’t mean every car parked in the field is worth huge money, though. One way or another, it has something for everybody—so long as they like GMs and small-block V8s.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com