Free Milwaukee Tools: The Best BOGO Deals for Car Guys at The Home Depot’s 2026 Memorial Day Sale

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The Home Depot’s 2026 Memorial Day sales are already in effect, and there are some good gets to be had. But this particular Milwaukee bundle is exceptionally enticing for anybody who wants to step up their shadetree mechanic’ing in a major way with high-quality equipment. You can get almost $300 worth of gear for free here.
Milwaukee Automotive DIY BundleSee It
Milwaukee Automotive Power Tool Bundle
This is an awesome kit for $549:
- Milwaukee 1/2″ mid-torque impact gun (busts really stubborn bolts)
- Milwaukee 3/8″ power ratchet (fits in tight spots, spins off regular bolts easily)
- A battery for both (one M18, one M12)
- A charger for both
- A bag to haul it all
I personally use this impact gun and power ratchet; both are nicely made, effective, and a pleasure to use. A single battery for each is plenty to get you through DIY jobs, too. And that charger works quickly. This pack is a great intro to the Milwaukee world because it gives you both an M18 and an M12 battery, so you can buy bare tools in the future and be ready to run them right away.
It’s a solid setup as-is, but leveraging the Memorial Day promo is where you really score. Put that bundle in your cart, and you can pick one of 10 other Milwaukee tools to get thrown in for free. The bonus options ain’t throw-aways, either. I personally would recommend going for the Sawzall, angle grinder, tire inflator, or portable vacuum (in that order), but of course, your preferences will dictate what makes most sense for you.
Free Milwaukee Tools with Power Tool Bundle
Here’s the full list of what’s available as a freebie:
- M18 Sawzall (cuts broken bolts and whatever else dares impede your progress)
- M18 angle grinder (more precise metal cuts, trimming, weld-splatter clean-up)
- M18 2.5-gallon shop vacuum (great for vehicle detailing or shop cleaning)
- M18 tire inflator (superior to Amazon junk, fills big tires quickly and accurately)
- M18 work light tower (light up your workspace, camp site, or use for nighttime off-road recoveries)
- M18 leaf blower (quickly blast dirt off the shop floor)
- M18 powered transfer pump (quickly move fluids between vessels)
- M18 jigsaw (precise angled cuts, good for custom interior fabrication and woodworking)
- M18 hammer drill (not many automotive applications, but good for house projects)
- M18 rotary hammer (another useful construction-focused tool)
More Memorial Day Milwaukee Deals at The Home Depot
If you don’t need any of the above, you might still find a great deal among The Home Depot’s Memorial Day 2026 discounts.