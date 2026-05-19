Free Milwaukee Tools: The Best BOGO Deals for Car Guys at The Home Depot’s 2026 Memorial Day Sale

This Milwaukee tool bundle is a serious Memorial Day sale score for DIYers who work with cars.

By Andrew P. Collins

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The Home Depot’s 2026 Memorial Day sales are already in effect, and there are some good gets to be had. But this particular Milwaukee bundle is exceptionally enticing for anybody who wants to step up their shadetree mechanic’ing in a major way with high-quality equipment. You can get almost $300 worth of gear for free here.

Milwaukee Automotive DIY Bundle
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Milwaukee Automotive Power Tool Bundle

This is an awesome kit for $549:

I personally use this impact gun and power ratchet; both are nicely made, effective, and a pleasure to use. A single battery for each is plenty to get you through DIY jobs, too. And that charger works quickly. This pack is a great intro to the Milwaukee world because it gives you both an M18 and an M12 battery, so you can buy bare tools in the future and be ready to run them right away.

It’s a solid setup as-is, but leveraging the Memorial Day promo is where you really score. Put that bundle in your cart, and you can pick one of 10 other Milwaukee tools to get thrown in for free. The bonus options ain’t throw-aways, either. I personally would recommend going for the Sawzall, angle grinder, tire inflator, or portable vacuum (in that order), but of course, your preferences will dictate what makes most sense for you.

Free Milwaukee Tools with Power Tool Bundle

Here’s the full list of what’s available as a freebie:

More Memorial Day Milwaukee Deals at The Home Depot

If you don’t need any of the above, you might still find a great deal among The Home Depot’s Memorial Day 2026 discounts.

Andrew P. Collins Avatar

Andrew P. Collins

Executive Editor

Automotive journalist since 2013, Andrew primarily coordinates features, sponsored content, and multi-departmental initiatives at The Drive.