The Almighty Milwaukee Sawzall Is 48% Off Today Only

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If you like to DIY and you don’t own a reciprocating saw, today’s the day to fix that. The Home Depot is in the throes of a discount blitz right now, and for the next 15 hours (April 10, 2026), it’s cut the price of a Sawzall-plus-battery bundle almost in half. And yes, there are other great garage-tool deals to be had, too.

A Sawzall is a beast of a tool that’s great for demolitions, large and small. It’s not a precision instrument—but with the right blade, it can rip through almost anything you need to cut. I use mine for lopping off seized bolts, cutting off small tree limbs, and much more. When I have huge pieces of trash that won’t fit in my trash can, I just hack them into smithereens with my reciprocating saw.

Milwaukee Sawzalls are so popular that the name is a proprietary eponym (like Kleenex or Jet Ski). Many brands sell the same thing, but Milwaukee is kind of the OG. Get one for crazy-cheap at The Home Depot today only.

48% Off: $468 Sawzall + Battery Is Only $242 Today See It

Sawzall Blades

The kit above comes with a battery, but you’ll still need blades! You don’t necessarily have to buy Milwaukee ones, but this convenient multi-material set is on sale.

25% Off: Full Set Of Sawzall Blades For Under $15 See It

Don’t Forget PPE

I strongly recommend donning ear muffs, good gloves, and eye protection any time you’re running a Sawzall.

More Super-Limited Milwaukee Deals

48% Off: 18V Tire Inflator + Battery See It

50% Off: Compact (1/4" Drive) Impact Driver + Battery See It

If you run red tools or want to get into Milwaukee for the first time, check out our comprehensive rundown of every Milwaukee item you can get with a free battery during The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale.

Every Milwaukee Tool You Can Get With an Extra Free Battery at The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

A lot of these are not automotive tools. But if you like to tinker with your car, you’re probably also into DIY home repairs, so I’m just going to share everything this deal applies to.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Oscillator

A versatile detail tool that makes clean cuts in drywall, wood, and metal in tight corners where other saws can’t fit.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 6-1/2″ Circular Saw

A lightweight, high-performance saw for making quick, straight cuts through lumber and plywood without a cord.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 9″ Cut Off Saw Kit (already 36% off!)

A heavy-duty power cutter designed to slice through reinforced concrete and metal with ease.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 15mm Dual Action Polisher

The go-to tool for automotive detailing to get a swirl-free finish on paint without the risk of burning through.



Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit (already 41% off!)

A massive starter set that outfits you with all the essential power tools for almost any home or jobsite project. This is a big investment, but an absolute steal of a deal, especially if you’re trying to build a tool loadout from scratch. It’s basically $1,500 worth of stuff for under $700.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill and Impact Driver Combo

The ultimate two-tool pairing for drilling holes and driving heavy-duty screws into tough materials.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Mid-Torque Impact and Ratchet Kit

A specialized mechanic’s duo for busting loose rusted bolts and quickly tightening fasteners in cramped engine bays.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Bandsaw

A portable saw that delivers clean, spark-free cuts through conduit, pipe, and all-thread.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill and Impact Kit with 3rd Battery (already 32% off!)

Adds an extra high-capacity battery to the standard drill/driver set so you never run out of juice mid-project.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 6″ Braking Grinder

A powerful grinder with a rapid-stop brake for safety when cutting or grinding metal.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Random Orbit Sander

The perfect tool for getting a smooth, professional finish on woodworking projects without leaving swirl marks.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Variable Speed Grinder

Gives you precise control over your RPMs so you can switch between aggressive metal removal and delicate finishing.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Tire Inflator Kit

Combines the essential drilling pair with a handy portable pump for filling tires and equipment.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10-Tool Mega Kit

An exhaustive collection of professional tools for the serious contractor looking to switch entirely to the M18 platform.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-1/4″ Rear Handle Circular Saw

A high-torque saw built with the classic “worm-drive” style handle for maximum visibility and power during framing.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Grinder Combo

A three-tool kit that covers drilling, fastening, and metal cutting for general construction work.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Bandsaw with 6.0Ah Battery (already 36% off!)

Pair the portable bandsaw with a long-running battery for all-day pipe cutting on the job. With this free battery deal, that means you get two batteries with this buy.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Barrel Grip Jigsaw

A precision wood-cutting tool with a barrel-style handle that allows for better control during intricate scroll work.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-1/4″ Miter Saw with Stand (already 24% off!)

A portable compound saw and folding stand for making accurate cross-cuts and bevels anywhere on the jobsite.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Multi-Tool and Battery Starter Kit (already 43% off!)

The best way to grab the oscillating tool and a high-output battery at a steep discount.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Reciprocating Saw Kit

A solid trio that handles the three most common tasks: drilling, driving, and demolition.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Mid-Torque Impact and Ratchet Set (already 26% off!)

Focuses on mechanical repairs with a high-torque wrench and a high-output battery pack.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-Tool Combo with Multi-Tool

A comprehensive seven-tool kit that includes the popular oscillating multi-tool for finish work.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Track Saw and Miter Saw Bundle (already 30% off!)

The ultimate precision woodworking duo for breaking down sheet goods and making perfect trim cuts.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Leaf Blower Kit

A great combo for contractors who need to build all day and clean up the sawdust at the end.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Hackzall Kit

Pairs the standard drilling duo with a compact, one-handed reciprocating saw for tight-space demo.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-Tool Kit with Compact Bandsaw

A massive trade-focused kit that adds the bandsaw for plumbers and electricians.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill and Impact with 3 Batteries

Ensures you have a fresh battery ready to go for each tool, plus one charging on the side. And, like everything else on this list, it also comes with yet another battery due to this sale!



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and 6-1/2″ Circular Saw Kit

A classic construction starter set for building decks, sheds, or framing walls.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Multi-Tool Combo

Covers the basics of construction plus the precision required for installing trim and flooring.



Milwaukee M18 Dual Power Rocket Tower Light

A high-output LED light that can be powered by a battery or plugged into an extension cord.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and 3/8″ Impact Wrench

Perfect for those who do a mix of wood construction and automotive bolt-fastening.



Milwaukee M18 Double Rocket Tower Light Kit (Two Lights)

A twin-pack of tall jobsite lights to illuminate an entire room or outdoor work area.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 30-Degree Framing Nailer Kit

A cordless alternative to pneumatic nailers for framing houses and building fences without a hose.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Rotary Hammer and Bandsaw Kit

The standard setup for commercial installers who need to drill into concrete and cut metal conduit.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Jigsaw Combo

A carpenter-friendly kit that handles everything from rough framing to detailed wood cutting.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Framing Nailer Kit

Everything you need to go from an empty lot to a fully framed-in structure without a compressor.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Mid-Torque Impact and Ratchet Combo

Designed for professional mechanics who need to move between engine bays and heavy chassis work.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-Tool Kit with Multi-Tool and Jigsaw

A comprehensive woodworking and renovation kit that covers both rough and finish phases.



Milwaukee M18 Force Logic Knockout Tool and Bandsaw

A specialized set for electricians to punch clean holes in metal panels and cut conduit to length.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Bandsaw Kit

A great choice for plumbers and mechanical contractors who need to drill holes and cut metal pipe.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Recip Saw Combo

The foundational kit for any demolition and reconstruction project.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Orbit Sander and Battery Kit

Includes a high-capacity battery to ensure your sander keeps running through long finishing sessions.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Oscillator and 5.0Ah Battery Kit

Pairs the versatile oscillating tool with a reliable battery for all-day repair and remodel tasks.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall and Multi-Tool Kit

A compact demo and repair duo that’s small enough to fit inside a kitchen cabinet or attic.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer

The ideal tool for installing thick trim, crown molding, and door casings with professional precision.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit

A brilliant combo that gives you the tools to build and the M18 Packout vacuum to clean up.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Bandsaw with Dual High-Output Batteries

Provides the heavy-duty power and extra runtime needed for commercial-scale pipe cutting.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill, Impact, and 1/2″ Impact Wrench

A powerful kit for heavy-duty construction and automotive tasks that require high-torque fastening.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer and Battery Kit

A high-impact concrete drill paired with long-lasting batteries for installing anchors all day.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drill and Impact with 50-Piece Bit Set

Get the standard drill/driver combo plus all the driving and drilling bits you need to get started.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall and Multi-Tool Kit

The essential pairing for heavy demolition and the precise trim work that follows.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Multi-Tool and Impact Driver Bundle

A handy set for anyone who needs to make precision cuts and drive screws in the same project.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Dual Impact Wrench and Battery Set

A monster kit for mechanics that includes two different impact wrenches for every bolt on a vehicle.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Orbit Sander and Impact Driver Kit

A unique combination for furniture makers who need to assemble and finish wood projects.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drywall Screw Gun and Multi-Tool Kit

The perfect setup for drywallers who need to hang boards and cut out for electrical boxes.



Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2″ and 3/8″ Impact Wrench Bundle

Provides both high and mid-torque fastening options for professional automotive or industrial work.