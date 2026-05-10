Volvo CCO Knows Heated Seat Subscriptions Are Just Another Way to ‘Nickel and Dime’ People

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Software connectivity is touted as a way to make cars better even after they’re purchased, but some automakers are using it to wring more money out of customers by putting things that should be taken for granted behind a paywall. Volvo isn’t one of them, and doesn’t plan on becoming one, Eric Severinson, the automaker’s chief commercial officer, said in a recent interview with Motor1.

“If you sell a premium product, you shouldn’t nickel-and-dime customers: someone spending about $80,000 shouldn’t be asked for another $5 a month for basic functions like heated seats—especially when those features are included on much cheaper cars,” Severinson said. “That isn’t the right path.”

“A paid model can make sense for more comprehensive software-based services: connectivity packages or advanced driver-assistance suites, possibly bundled,” Severinson added. “As with services like Netflix or Disney+, a subscription can provide access to additional, valuable content.” But for basic features, it’s just not the right move for a premium brand, the Volvo CCO emphasized.

“The goal remains to make the customer feel like they’re getting a premium, hassle-free experience—that’s what creates value and, in turn, profit.”

This matches comments by Volvo chief engineering and technology officer Anders Bell during a 2024 roundtable. At the time, Bell told The Drive that subscriptions for software-based features might have potential, but was skeptical of blocking use of hardware that’s already installed in the car with subscriptions. Shoppers seem to agree.

Volvo

Car buyers have consistently opposed making basic features subscription-based. In a 2023 Cox Automotive study, about half of respondents said they might pay a subscription fee for features like parking assistance, but not heated seats and steering wheels. And three out of four people surveyed agreed that subscriptions are a cash grab. A 2025 report from software management firm Smartcar found that 76% of drivers hadn’t signed up for subscriptions to connected features like WiFi.

Subscriptions for connected services have quietly become the industry norm (albeit with long free-trial periods in most cases), but automakers have been pushing the subscription model to other features through the public-opinion headwinds. Despite a major backlash over heated seat subscriptions, BMW remains committed to subscriptions for other things. On certain models, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen will add more horsepower or unlock quicker acceleration for a little extra coin.